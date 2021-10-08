Red Sox Red Sox’ Rafael Devers experiencing forearm discomfort ahead of ALDS Game 2 vs. Rays The condition flares up when he swings and misses but is not a problem when he makes contact. Rafael Devers went 1 for 4 in Thursday's loss to the Rays.





ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rafael Devers is dealing with discomfort in his right forearm, according to a major-league source. The condition flares up when the Red Sox third baseman swings and misses but is not a problem when he makes contact.

Devers has been dropping his bat after non-contact swings since the final stretch of the regular season. Devers started wearing a compression sleeve that stretches above and below his elbow on Sept. 26, one day after he struck out against Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes on an awkward swing.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora played defense when it came to answering an open-ended question about whether something was going on with Devers’s arm after Thursday’s loss to the Rays in Game 1 of the ALDS. “A few days ago everybody said he was setting up the pitcher whenever he drops the bat – today because he didn’t get a hit, he is hurt?” said Cora. “You know, I mean, after 162 [games], things happen and you get treatment and you grind, you know? Not everybody is 100 percent right now, and he is posting. Like I said a few days ago, you know, he was dropping the bat the same way, and nobody said anything.”

Advertisement:

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.