Red Sox On Sunday, Red Sox-Rays Game 3 is on TV only on MLB Network The Red Sox play the Rays in Game 3 Sunday at Fenway Park. STEVE HELBER/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Reminder: Game 3 of the Red Sox’ American League Division Series with the Rays Sunday (4:07 p.m.) at Fenway Park will air exclusively on MLB Network.

Fortunately, it shouldn’t be difficult to find unless you lose your remote in the couch cushions.

MLB Network is offering a free preview through Oct. 15 on several distributors that don’t carry the channel.

Those include Comcast (Xfinity), Altice (Optimum), Cox Communications, DirecTV, Dish Network, Dish Sling, RCN, and Verizon Fios.

Check the listings on your subscribed service to find the channel.

YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV stream, and Dish Sling TV all carry MLB Network.

MLB Network has aired exclusive Divisional Series games for 10 years. The last one involving the Red Sox was Game 1 against the Astros in 2017.