Alex Cora calls pregame texts from Bill Belichick ‘highlight of the year’

Ahead of last week’s Wild Card Game win over the Yankees, Red Sox manager Alex Cora got some pre-game well-wishes from an unlikely source: Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

“I got a text from him finally,” Cora said. “Bill texted me the other day. So I’m finally in the club.

“That’s like the highlight of the year. I got the text from this random area code. That’s cool, to be honest with you, for somebody of his status to wish us luck.”

The two coaches had met previously, most notably when the 2018 World Series champions were honored ahead of a Patriots game, but Cora had mentioned that he still didn’t have Belichick’s phone number.

Cora returned the gesture on Sunday, wishing Belichick luck ahead of the Patriots’ game against the Texans on Sunday afternoon.

“I texted him today,” Cora said. “I said, ‘Beat the Texans.”