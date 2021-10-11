Red Sox Watch Alex Cora’s post-game clubhouse speech after Red Sox ALDS win "To be in this position is a testament to who you guys are." Alex Cora celebrates after the Red Sox defeated the Rays in the ALDS. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Red Sox are popping bottles of champagne after defeating the Rays in the ALDS to advance to the ALCS.

But before they had their big celebration, Red Sox manager Alex Cora had something to say.

“To be in this position is a testament to who you guys are, not only as players but also as individuals,” Cora said to Red Sox players and staffers in the clubhouse.

“Since Day 1, you guys have believed in this group. Not too many people believed outside of this freaking clubhouse. But here we are. ALCS! On to the next one!” Cora finished before he and the rest of the team popped their bottles of champagne.

Alex Cora speach as the Red Sox advance to the ALCS. pic.twitter.com/LkvSoKTz5u — Austin 👻 (@rondarouseyszn) October 12, 2021

The Red Sox’ ALDS win comes after Cora was suspended for the 2020 season due to his involvement in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

Now in his third year as the Red Sox’ manager, Cora’s built an impressive playoff resume. He’s won all four playoff series’s he’s managed, including the 2018 World Series. In addition, Cora is undefeated in series-clinching games as manager, going 5-0.