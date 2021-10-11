Red Sox Here’s the ALCS schedule Game 1 of the ALCS is on Friday. The Red Sox advanced to the ALCS with their win Monday night.





The Red Sox beat the Rays Monday night to advance to the American League Championship Series, where they will face either the White Sox or Astros. Here’s an early look at the schedule for the best-of-seven series.

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, TBD (Fox)

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, TBD (Fox or FS1)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, TBD (FS1)

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, TBD (FS1)

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 20, TBD (FS1)*

Game 6: Friday, Oct. 22, TBD (FS1)*

Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 23, TBD (Fox or FS1)*

*if necessary