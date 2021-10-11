Red Sox

Here’s the ALCS schedule

Game 1 of the ALCS is on Friday.

Michael Dwyer
The Red Sox advanced to the ALCS with their win Monday night.

By Christopher Price, The Boston Globe


The Red Sox beat the Rays Monday night to advance to the American League Championship Series, where they will face either the White Sox or Astros. Here’s an early look at the schedule for the best-of-seven series.

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, TBD (Fox)

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, TBD (Fox or FS1)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, TBD (FS1)

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, TBD (FS1)

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 20, TBD (FS1)*

Game 6: Friday, Oct. 22, TBD (FS1)*

Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 23, TBD (Fox or FS1)*

*if necessary

