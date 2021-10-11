Here’s the ALCS schedule
Game 1 of the ALCS is on Friday.
The Red Sox beat the Rays Monday night to advance to the American League Championship Series, where they will face either the White Sox or Astros. Here’s an early look at the schedule for the best-of-seven series.
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, TBD (Fox)
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, TBD (Fox or FS1)
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, TBD (FS1)
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, TBD (FS1)
Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 20, TBD (FS1)*
Game 6: Friday, Oct. 22, TBD (FS1)*
Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 23, TBD (Fox or FS1)*
*if necessary
