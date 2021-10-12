Red Sox MLB Pipeline selects two Red Sox players to All-Rookie first team Tanner Houck was named to the second team. Boston Red Sox Bobby Dalbec fields balls during batting practice before Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Boston. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Red Sox are headed to the ALCS with two players on the MLB Pipeline’s All-Rookie first team.

Not a bad place to be.

MLB Pipeline picked Bobby Dalbec as the MLB’s All-Rookie first team first baseman after Dalbec put together an impressive close to the season. The Red Sox acquired Kyle Schwarber in a somewhat desperate attempt to shore up their situation at first base, but Dalbec emerged as a viable option as the season wound down.

“Dalbec’s 25 homers was third-best among rookies and he really came on strong in the second half, with a .955 OPS and 15 of those home runs after the All-Star break,” MLB Pipeline’s Jonathan Mayo wrote.

Advertisement:

Garrett Whitlock, meanwhile, made a case for himself as AL Rookie of the Year. While that honor likely will go to Randy Arozarena — one of two star Rays prospects on MLB Pipeline’s first team — Whitlock is a crucial part of the Red Sox’s postseason relief rotation.

“Still pitching extremely high-leverage innings this postseason, Whitlock became a key Boston setup man during the regular season with 14 holds and robust 9.94 K/9 and 4.76 K/BB rates,” Mayo wrote.

Starter Tanner Houck was named to the All-Rookie second team.

The Red Sox have four players on the MLB Pipeline’s Top 100, including Marcelo Mayer (No. 9), Triston Casas (No. 18), Jarren Duran (No. 25) and Nick Yorke (No. 96). Baseball America ranks the first three in its top 100 as well, although they land in a different order — Casas at 15, Mayer at 29 and Duran at 37.