Tickets for Red Sox ALCS games at Fenway Park go on sale Friday

Manager Alex Cora (left) and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom celebrated after the Red Sox advanced to the American League Championship Series.





The Red Sox announced that tickets for the American League Championship Series will go on sale Friday at noon. Games 3, 4, and 5 are scheduled to be played at Fenway Park on Oct. 18, 19, and 20. Tickets can be purchased at redsox.com/postseason.

Tickets will not be sold at the Fenway Park ticket office. All tickets will be delivered through the MLB Ballpark App.

Here’s the schedule for the best-of-seven series.

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15 at Chicago or Houston (Fox)

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16 at Chicago or Houston (Fox or FS1)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18 at Boston (FS1)

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Boston (FS1)

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Boston (FS1)*

Game 6: Friday, Oct. 22 at Chicago or Houston (FS1)*

Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 23 at Chicago or Houston (Fox or FS1)*

*if necessary