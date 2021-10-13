Red Sox Red Sox got ‘extra fire’ from Rays ordering champagne to Fenway Park "Wow, really? You guys think you've got it in the bag like that?" Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after stealing home in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Acquiring champagne for a post-series celebration is a logistical challenge for teams participating in a playoff run, but it seems the Red Sox didn’t appreciate how quick the Rays were to place their order during the ALDS.

According to NBC Sports Boston’s John Tomase, the Red Sox took issue with the Rays’ decision to order champagne even after the Red Sox delivered a 14-6 beat down in Game 2 that changed the tenor of the series.

For Alex Verdugo, the champagne — in addition to images of the Rays eating popcorn in the dugout during their lone victory of the series in Game 1 — was a bridge too far.

“The first game, they’re over there eating popcorn, sitting on the field, chilling, talking,” Alex Verdugo told Tomase. “And then also, they’re telling the guys to get the champagne ready here and already ordering the stuff over. Just that little bit of disrespect like, ‘Wow, really? You guys think you’ve got it in the bag like that?’ It gave us extra fire.”

Kyle Schwarber agreed.

“It’s like, ‘Really? You guys haven’t even come close to winning this. The series is tied. Anything can happen,'” Schwarber said, per Tomase. “It put a little fuel to the fire. Don’t get me wrong, you still have a lot of respect for that team. They won 100 games. That’s not easy to do. But it definitely added a little fuel to the fire to go out there and get the job done.”

The Red Sox have used perceived slights to their advantage all season. Alex Cora and Rafael Devers never wasted an opportunity to note how the media wrote the Red Sox off before the season began. Bogaerts noted to Tomase that the Yankees chose to play the Red Sox in Fenway in the event of a four-way tie. Nathan Eovaldi admitted on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show that while he doesn’t hate any team necessarily, the Astros are “not high” on his list after their Instagram antics in 2018.

Often, teams who try to pull the “Nobody believed in us” card are stretching the truth a bit. The Red Sox, however, have been playing those notes all season to great success and have no reason to stop now.