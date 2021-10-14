Red Sox How to watch and stream the Red Sox-Astros series You won't need MLB Network access to watch any games this round. Christian Arroyo certainly earned his cart ride on Thursday night against the Astros. Elise Amendola / AP

Good news for Red Sox fans: All of the television broadcasts for their American League Championship Series matchup with the Houston Astros can be easily found on either Fox or Fox Sports 1.

Some viewers found that wasn’t the case in the previous round. Game 3 of the AL Division Series between the Red Sox and Rays aired exclusively on the MLB Network.

That was nothing new – the league’s network has aired an ALDS game in each series for a decade, including Game 1 between the Red Sox and Astros in 2017 – but some viewers in the Boston market found out the hard way that their cable or streaming provider did not carry the network.

All of the other games besides Game 3 in the ALDS aired on Fox or Fox Sports 1.

There will be no such confusion or surprise in the ALCS. Game 1 Friday night at Houston airs on Fox at 8:07 p.m. Here’s how the rest of the series breaks down.

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16 at Houston, TBD (Fox or Fox Sports 1)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18 at Boston, TBD (Fox Sports 1)

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Boston, TBD (Fox Sports 1)

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Boston, TBD, if necessary (Fox Sports 1)

Game 6: Friday, Oct. 22 at Houston, TBD, if necessary (Fox Sports 1)

Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 23 at Houston, TBD, if necessary (Fox Sports 1)

In addition to being on cable, Fox and Fox Sports 1 are carried by nearly all of the live streaming services, including Fubo, Hulu, and YouTube.