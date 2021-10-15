Red Sox Here’s the Red Sox roster for the ALCS vs. the Astros Matt Barnes and Austin Davis are not with the team. The Red Sox celebrate after eliminating the Tampa Bay Rays. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

The Red Sox and Astros are set to begin the American League Championship Series on Friday.

Here’s a look at the 26-man active roster for the Red Sox.

Pitchers (13): Ryan Brasier, Nathan Eovaldi, Darwinzon Hernandez, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Martín Pérez, Nick Pivetta, Hansel Robles, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Hirokazu Sawamura, Josh Taylor, Garrett Whitlock

Catchers (2): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez

Infielders (5): Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw

Outfielders (4): J.D. Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Verdugo

Infielder/Outfielders (2): Kiké Hernández, Danny Santana

The club added Darwinzon Hernandez and Sawamura and left pitchers Matt Barnes and Austin Davis off.

For the Astros, pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and catcher Garrett Stubbs are off and right-hander Jake Odorizzi and left-hander Blake Taylor are on the roster.

#RedSox ALCS roster:



Darwinzon Hernandez and Hirokazu Sawamura return.



Matt Barnes and Austin Davis are off. pic.twitter.com/6rXPqqCBN4 — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) October 15, 2021

Here’s the series schedule:

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15 @Houston, 8:07 p.m. (Fox)

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16 @ Houston, 4:20 p.m. (Fox)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18 @Boston, 8:07 p.m. (Fox/FS1)

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19 @ Boston, TBD (FS1)

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 20 @ Boston, TBD (FS1)*

Game 6: Friday, Oct. 22 @ Houston, TBD (FS1)*

Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 23 @ Houston, TBD (Fox/FS1)*

*if necessary