Here’s the Red Sox roster for the ALCS vs. the Astros

Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
The Red Sox and Astros are set to begin the American League Championship Series on Friday.
Here’s a look at the 26-man active roster for the Red Sox.
Pitchers (13): Ryan Brasier, Nathan Eovaldi, Darwinzon Hernandez, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Martín Pérez, Nick Pivetta, Hansel Robles, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Hirokazu Sawamura, Josh Taylor, Garrett Whitlock
Catchers (2): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez
Infielders (5): Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw
Outfielders (4): J.D. Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Verdugo
Infielder/Outfielders (2): Kiké Hernández, Danny Santana
The club added Darwinzon Hernandez and Sawamura and left pitchers Matt Barnes and Austin Davis off.
For the Astros, pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and catcher Garrett Stubbs are off and right-hander Jake Odorizzi and left-hander Blake Taylor are on the roster.
Here’s the series schedule:
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15 @Houston, 8:07 p.m. (Fox)
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16 @ Houston, 4:20 p.m. (Fox)
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18 @Boston, 8:07 p.m. (Fox/FS1)
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19 @ Boston, TBD (FS1)
Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 20 @ Boston, TBD (FS1)*
Game 6: Friday, Oct. 22 @ Houston, TBD (FS1)*
Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 23 @ Houston, TBD (Fox/FS1)*
*if necessary
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.