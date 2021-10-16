Red Sox Red Sox make history as both J.D. Martinez, Rafael Devers hit grand slams in Game 2 of ALCS Martinez spotted the Red Sox a quick 4-0 lead. J.D. Martinez of the Boston Red Sox hits a grand slam home run against the Houston Astros in the first inning of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers combined to make history on Saturday, as both hit grand slams for the Red Sox in the first and second innings respectively of Game 2 of the ALCS.

The Red Sox became the first team in MLB history to hit two grand slams in one postseason game.

Martinez went first, driving a two-out, 1-0 pitch from Astros starter Luis Garcia the opposite way over the wall.

J.D. Martinez starts Game 2 of the ALCS with a BANG 💥



(via @MLBONFOX)

pic.twitter.com/usWfQFk37P — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 16, 2021

After Kyle Schwarber’s lead-off double, Kiké Hernández nearly drove him in with a soft liner to center, but Chas McCormick made a spectacular diving catch to rob the red-hot Hernández of a base hit. But Astros starter Luis Garcia struggled to find the plate and gave up a pair of walks — one each to Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo.

Advertisement:

Devers’ walk in particular will rankle Astros fans. With two outs in the inning and an 0-2 count on Devers, Garcia lost his command against the Red Sox star.

That set the stage for Martinez’s heroics, and he lined Garcia’s 1-0 offering over the wall.

On the FOX broadcast, Tom Verducci raised an interesting point: That Martinez’s ankle — which he sprained in the regular-season finale — might have actually helped him hit his grand slam. Martinez’s ankle was less likely to drift and roll, thereby allowing him to hit with more power to the opposite field.

Martinez’s grand slam had an exit velocity of 106 and traveled 363 feet, according to Statcast.

But the Red Sox weren’t done piling on. The Astros pulled Garcia in the top of the second inning after he walked Kevin Plawecki. Garcia appeared to have an injury issue, which could further starve an already thin Astros rotation if it persists deeper into the series.

The Red Sox then loaded the bases with a pair of singles by Christian Arroyo and Hernández. Devers then hit a 357-foot drive up the right-field line. The only question was whether it would stay fair, and it did — handing the Red Sox an 8-0 advantage.

TWO GRAND SLAMS FOR THE RED SOX 💥 @BRWalkoff



(Also, it’s only the 2nd inning)



(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/rTYAD7H471 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 16, 2021

Saturday’s grand slams mark the first time a team has hit two grand slams in a game in postseason history.

Advertisement:

Devers told reporters before the game that his balky arm was feeling “a lot better.”

“Obviously, with the training staff, with everything that they were able to do to help me feel better out on the field, it feels a lot better than it did in the last round,” Devers said. “So I’m fortunate enough to be able to feel better than I did last time.”