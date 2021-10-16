Red Sox ALCS Game 2 updates: J.D. Martinez’s grand slam gives Red Sox 4-0 lead in the first J.D. Martinez celebrates after hitting his first-inning grand slam in Game 2. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Just 16 hours after the Astros took Game 1, Game 2 is of the ALCS is underway.

Follow our live blog for updates as the Red Sox look to even the series before heading back to Fenway.

Astros starter Luis Garcia’s day ends (Red Sox lead 4-0):

A day after using seven relievers, the Astros are already using their bullpen in Game 2.

After walking Kevin Plawecki to start the inning, Astros trainers came to the mound to check out Garcia and his day ended there. He pitched just one-plus inning, walking three hitters and gave up two hits.

Jake Odorizzi enters the game for the Astros.

End of the first (Red Sox lead 4-0):

Nathan Eovaldi found himself in holes against Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley to start the game, but he got both of them to ground out. Alex Bregman was able to reach base by connecting on Eovaldi’s inside fastball, hitting a blooper to left for a single. Yordan Alvarez made solid contact on Eovaldi’s splitter, but it resulted in a line out to center to end the inning.

Through one inning, Eovaldi’s thrown 19 pitches with 11 going for strikes.

J.D. Martinez’s grand slam puts the Red Sox up 4-0 in the first

Kyle Schwarber got the day started with a leadoff double to right, setting Kike Hernández up with a golden opportunity again.

But Hernández got a taste of his own medicine when Chaz McCormick made a diving grab in center on a flyout, similar to a catch Hernández made in Game 1.

Rafael Devers drew a seven-pitch walk, but Xander Bogaerts went down swinging. Alex Verdugo was able to load up the bases by drawing a walk himself, setting the stage for the Red Sox to take a big, early lead.

And J.D. Martinez did just that. He hit Luis Garcia 93 mph fastball on the edge of the plate to the opposite field and into the right-field bleachers for a grand slam. Hunter Renfroe struck out swinging to end the inning, but the Sox already have a four-run cushion for Nathan Eovaldi.

JD MARTINEZ GRAND SLAM!!! pic.twitter.com/P54tecq7RR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2021

4:16 p.m.

One thing to consider as we’re about to start Game 2 is the bullpen situation for both teams. Each team used seven relievers on Friday with a total of 16 pitchers playing, a postseason record. Will each team let their starters last longer in Game 2? We’ll found shortly.

3:59 p.m.

Despite the loss, Kiké Hernández’s performance was one of the headlines following Game 1. He went 4-for-5 on Friday, hitting two home runs, and upped his postseason batting average to .500.

Kyle Schwarber raved over his teammate in an interview with Fox’s Tom Verducci during the pregame show.

"He's hotter than a piston."



Kyle Schwarber joined Tom Verducci & gave praise to his teammate Kiké Hernández pic.twitter.com/YcRtBzJIH4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2021

Starting pitchers

Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Red Sox in Game 2 and will go up against Astros starter Luis Garcia.

The Astros hit well against Eovaldi in his only start against them this season. Eovaldi gave up five runs on 11 hits, three walks, and a home run with five strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings pitched in an 8-3 Red Sox loss on June 9 in Boston.

Eovaldi’s pitched well in his two playoff starts this postseason. In the Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees, he gave up just one run on four hits, no walks, and a home run with eight strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings pitched. In Game 3 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays, Eovaldi allowed two runs on three hits, a walk, and a home run with eight strikeouts over five innings.

Eovaldi has some postseason experience against the Astros. In the 2018 ALCS, he pitched six innings and gave up two runs in the Red Sox’ Game 3 win. He also came out of the bullpen for a scoreless inning in the series-clinching Game 5.

Garcia had a quality start in his lone game against the Red Sox this season. He gave up just one run on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts over seven innings in Houston on June 1. However, the White Sox had themselves a day in Garcia’s lone start this postseason. In Game 3 of the ALDS, Garcia gave up five runs on five hits, three walks, and a homer with three strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings.

Starting lineups

With a righty starting for the Astros in Game 2, Kiké Hernández and Kyle Schwarber will swap spots in the order and Schwarber will hit leadoff in Game 2. The same goes for Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, with Devers hitting in the third spot and Bogaerts hitting cleanup.

Kevin Plawecki gets the start behind the plate with Eovaldi on the mound. The other nine starters remain the same from Game 1.

Here’s the Red Sox’ full starting lineup for Game 2:

1. Kyle Schwarber 1B

2. Kiké Hernández CF

3. Rafael Devers 3B

4. Xander Bogaerts SS

5. Alex Verdugo LF

6. J.D. Martinez DH

7. Hunter Renfroe RF

8. Kevin Plawecki C

9. Christian Arroyo 2B

The Astros have the same starting nine from their Game 1 win for Game 2, but Michael Brantley will get the start in left while Yordan Alvarez will DH. Here’s the Astros’ full Game 2 starting lineup:

1. Jose Altuve 2B

2. Michael Brantley LF

3. Alex Bregman 3B

4. Yordan Alvarez DH

5. Carlos Correa SS

6. Kyle Tucker RF

7. Yuli Gurriel 1B

8. Chas McCormick CF

9. Martin Maldonado C