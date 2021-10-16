Red Sox Here are the starting lineups as the Red Sox try to even the series against the Astros Xander Bogaerts is batting fourth and playing shortstop. Xander Bogaerts throws out Alex Bregman. Elsa/Getty Images





After a tough loss in Game 1 on Friday, the Red Sox will look to respond and even the series with the Astros in Game 2 on Saturday afternoon.

With much of the Sox bullpen seeing action on Friday, Boston needs Nate Eovaldi to pitch deep into Saturday’s contest — the righthander has pitched at least five innings in both of his postseason starts, but was roughed up to the tune of 11 hits and five earned runs in his only start against the Astros this season. Luis Garcia will throw for Houston; the rookie threw seven innings of one-run ball against the Sox on June 1.

RED SOX (92-70): Schwarber 1B, Hernández CF, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Verdugo LF, Martinez DH, Renfroe RF, Plawecki C, Arroyo 2B. Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (11-9, 3.75 ERA). ASTROS (95-67): Altuve 2B, Brantley LF, Bregman 3B, Alvarez DH, Correa SS, Tucker RF, Gurriel 1B, McCormick CF, Maldonado C. Pitching: RHP Luis Garcia (11-8, 3.48 ERA)

