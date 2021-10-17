Red Sox Red Sox players were at Gillette Stadium for Patriots-Cowboys Boston players Christian Arroyo, Kevin Plawecki, and Hunter Renfroe drew a loud ovation from the New England crowd. Christian Arroyo, Kevin Plawecki and Hunter Renfroe of the Red Sox acknowledge the crowd during Patriots-Cowboys. Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

With no game on Sunday, a few Red Sox players made their way to Gillette Stadium to take in the Patriots-Cowboys matchup.

Boston players Christian Arroyo, Kevin Plawecki, and Hunter Renfroe drew a loud ovation from the New England crowd as the team’s now-standard song “Dancing on My Own” played in the background.

It was a theme of the day, as Patriots running back Damien Harris arrived prior to the Sunday kickoff wearing a Red Sox jacket:

Game 3 of the American League Championship Series will get underway at Fenway Park on Monday at 8:08 p.m. Boston and Houston are currently tied at one game apiece.