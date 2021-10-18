Red Sox ALCS Game 3 updates: Christian Arroyo adds to the Red Sox lead to make it 9-0 in the 3rd Kyle Schwarber threw his bat after hitting a grand slam. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The ALCS makes its way to Boston beginning with Game 3 on Monday night.

The Red Sox and Astros split the first two games of the series in Houston. After the Astros won a tense Game 1 by one score, the Red Sox pulled off a 9-5 win in Game 2 on Saturday with early grand slams from J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers removing any tension.

With the series tied 1-1, the Red Sox hold home-field advantage and might not have to travel back to Houston if they win the next three games (or if the Astros do the same).

Either way, Game 3 shapes up to be an important one in the series.

Christian Arroyo homers (Red Sox lead 9-0)

The Red Sox extended their lead in the third with Garcia still pitching in relief.

J.D. Martinez struck out to start the inning, but Hunter Renfroe drew another walk. He advanced to third when he stole second and Maldonado’s threw ended up in center, causing him to move an extra base.

Christian Vázquez’s bloop single to left scored Renfroe. Christian Arroyo get the Red Sox their second longball of the night when he hit Diaz’s slider over the Monster.

Middle of the third (Red Sox lead 6-0)

Eduardo Rodriguez allowed his first hitter to get on base in the third, but he shut down the Astros after that.

Yuli Gurriel hit a single to center to start the inning. Jose Siri’s line drive to center didn’t drop quick enough as Hernández made the grab. Martin Maldonado whiffed at Rodriguez’s high fastball for strike three, and Altuve grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.

End of the second (Red Sox lead 6-0)

The Red Sox got a couple runners on board after Kyle Schwarber’s grand slam, but weren’t able to add to their lead.

Hernández and Bogaerts each singled, causing Dusty Baker to pull Jose Urquidy for Yimi Garcia. Verdugo, who started the streak of runners getting on base in the inning, flew out to center to end the second.

The Red Sox hit another grand slam, lead 6-0

The Red Sox did it again.

Xander Bogaerts went down in three pitches to begin the inning, looking at Jose Urquidy’s slider to strike out.

Alex Verdugo changed the tide of the inning, though. After going down 0-2, Verdugo strung together an 11-pitch at-bat that led to a walk. J.D. Martinez bounced on Urquidy’s fastball over the zone for a double off the Monster, putting runners in scoring position.

Hunter Renfroe loaded the count before walking to load the bases up for the Sox with one out. Christian Vázquez took advantage, hitting a single to right to knock in Verdugo. Christian Arroyo looked like he was about to ground into an inning-ending double play, but Jose Altuve couldn’t field the ball cleanly. Everyone was safe and the Red Sox extended their lead 2-0.

Kyle Schwarber went ahead in the count 3-0. He got the green light and was rewarded for it. Schwarber crushed Urquidy’s fastball to right field and gave the Sox a 6-0 lead.

Middle of the second

Eduardo Rodriguez is in control.

Rodriguez began the inning by getting Yordan Alvarez to strike out. The Astros DH looked at two fastballs before whiffing at slider low-and-away.

He threw two fastballs to start in the next at-bat, with Carlos Correa looking at one for a strike and fouling off the second. Rodriguez threw a cutter for the third pitch, which went for a ball, but he went back to it for the fourth pitch, which landed low in the zone and Correa didn’t swing – good for strike three.

Rodriguez went all-in on his fastball against Kyle Tucker. With the count at 2-2 through the first four pitches, Rodriguez threw a high fastball that went 94 mph. Tucker whiffed, and Rodriguez struck out the side.

End of the first

The Red Sox’ bats couldn’t generate anything in the first.

Kyle Schwarber flew out to right on two pitches. Kiké Hernández got the count full, but popped out to first. Rafael Devers looked at one pitch before popping out to third.

For the first time this series, we are scoreless through one.

Middle of the first

Eduardo Rodriguez looks more like the pitcher we saw in Game 4 of the ALDS as opposed to Game 1 through one inning.

He’s located the ball in the zone, throwing four strikes in five pitches against Astros leadoff hitter Jose Altuve, who flew out to center. He struck out Michael Brantley, who whiffed at a 95 mph fastball.

He threw two strikes and was fouled off in his first three pitches to Bregman. After throwing two balls, Bregman ground out to third to end the inning.

Following his Game 4 win over the Rays, Rodriguez said the most important thing is controlling his fastball. Seven of his eight fastballs went for strikes in the first inning.

8:05 p.m.

For their first game back in Boston for the ALCS, the Red Sox called an old name from the bullpen to get things started.

Former Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon got the honor to throw the first pitch prior to Game 3. Like he did in his time in Boston, he jogged from the bullpen prior to throwing the first pitch. He’s been in town over the last few days providing analyst work for NESN’s pre-and post-game coverage.

8:01 p.m.

Alex Cora will rock some creative cleats tonight. The Red Sox manager’s kicks will pay homage to a few other Boston sports icons. Read more here.

7:59 p.m.

On the Fox pregame set, Alex Rodriguez and Frank Thomas predict the Astros to take Game 3. As expected, David Ortiz is rolling with the Sox.

7:48 p.m.

Here’s an important stat going into Game 3. This year’s ALCS marks the 24th time in the last 52 years that the ALCS has been tied 1-1. In the previous 23 times, the winner of Game 3 in such a scenario has gone on to win the series 18 times (78 percent).

The Red Sox do have a history of winning the series after winning Game 3 with the series tied 1-1. They did that in 2018, when they defeated the Astros. They’ve also gone on to win the ALCS after losing Game 3 with the series tied 1-1 twice, doing so in 1986 and 2007.

Starting pitchers

The Red Sox will have Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound for Game 3 while the Astros will counter with Jose Urquidy.

Rodriguez struggled in both of his starts against the Astros this season. In May, he allowed six runs on seven hits, two walks, four strikeouts, and one home run over 4 2/3 innings pitched in Houston. Less than two weeks later, Rodriguez gave up six runs on six hits, three walks, five strikeouts, and a home run over 4 2/3 innings pitched in Boston.

The Red Sox hope to get the performance they got from Rodriguez in the series-clinching win in the ALDS against the Rays. In Game 4, Rodriguez allowed two runs on three hits, no walks, and six strikeouts over five-plus innings. His strong Game 4 performance came after a short start in Game 1, in which he allowed two runs on two hits and two walks over 1 2/3 innings.

Urquidy made just one start against the Red Sox this season, starting opposite of Rodriguez on May 31 in Houston. He was sharp then, giving up just one run on three hits, a walk, and nine strikeouts over six innings.

Urquidy didn’t pitch at all during the Astros’ ALDS win over the White Sox, but he’s been a strong postseason pitcher over the last two years. Through eight outings (four starts), Urquidy’s pitched 25 2/3 innings and has a 2.81 ERA over that span. In 2019, he started Game 4 of the World Series, pitching five scoreless innings and allowed just two hits.

Starting lineup

For Game 3, The Red Sox will have nearly the exact same starting lineup they had in Game 2. The only change is that Christian Vázquez will start at catcher instead of Kevin Plawecki. Kyle Schwarber will lead off and start at first and Kiké Hernández, who’s hitting .500 this postseason, will hit second and start at center.

Here’s the Red Sox’ full starting lineup:

1. Kyle Schwarber 1B

2. Kiké Hernández CF

3. Rafael Devers 3B

4. Xander Bogaerts SS

5. Alex Verdugo LF

6. J.D. Martinez DH

7. Hunter Renfroe RF

8. Christian Vázquez C

9. Christian Arroyo 2B

Like the Red Sox, the Astros’ starting lineup remains the same in eight of the nine spots. Jose Siri will start in center and hit eighth, replacing Chas McCormick.

Here’s the Astros’ full starting lineup:

1. Jose Altuve 2B

2. Michael Brantley LF

3. Alex Bregman 3B

4. Yordan Alvarez DH

5. Carlos Correa SS

6. Kyle Tucker RF

7. Yuli Gurriel 1B

8. Jose Siri CF

9. Martin Maldonado C