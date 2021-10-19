Red Sox ALCS Game 4 updates: Xander Bogaerts’s first-inning homer gives Red Sox 2-1 lead Xander Bogaerts watches his first-inning home run leave Fenway Park. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The ALCS continues on Tuesday with the Astros and Red Sox meeting at Fenway Park for Game 4.

Boston took a 2-1 series lead on Monday with a decisive 12-3 win in Game 3. For the second straight game, the Red Sox hit a grand slam. This time it was Kyle Schwarber that hit the big homer, giving the Red Sox a 6-0 lead in the second inning.

On the mound, the Red Sox got a solid performance from Eduardo Rodriguez, who lasted six innings and gave up three runs. With Rodriguez lasting as long as he did and the score being what it was, the Red Sox were able to not use some of their top bullpen arms, giving them a leg up in that department. For the third straight game, the Astros starting pitcher didn’t pitch three innings, with Jose Urquidy getting pulled in the second inning of Game 3.

With that in mind, the Red Sox have a great opportunity to move a win away from the World Series in Game 4.

Middle of the second (Red Sox lead 2-1)

Just like the first, Pivetta got the first two hitters out in the second. Carlos Correa grounded out to short and Kyle Tucker couldn’t check his swing on a high fastball for strike three.

The inning nearly ended when Rafael Devers made a diving effort to stop Yuli Gurriel’s grounder along the third-base line. However, Devers’s throw to first was high and bounced off a camera in the camera well to advance Gurriel to second.

Chas McCormick walked on four pitches, extending the inning for Houston. Pivetta’s knuckle-curve on his first to Martin Maldonado got away from Christian Vázquez, putting runners in scoring position.

Maldonado’s postseason struggles continued, though. After going ahead 3-1 in the count, he got too under Pivetta’s inside fastball for a fly out to center to end the inning.

End of the first (Red Sox lead 2-1)

The Red Sox were able to get a couple more men on board in the first, with Alex Verdugo reaching due to an error and J.D. Martinez walking. But Alex Bregman made a great snag on a grounder and tossed the ball over to second to record the final out.

Greinke’s already given up two runs. He threw 28 pitches in the first with just 13 going for strikes and he’s grunting as he throws every pitch. It makes you wonder if tonight will be another short night for the Astros’ starting pitching.

Xander Bogaerts gives the Red Sox a 2-1 lead

Zack Greinke was able to retire Kyle Schwarber and Kiké Hernández to start, but quickly got into trouble.

Greinke walked Rafael Devers on five pitches, setting the stage for Xander Bogaerts. As Bogaerts stepped into the box, Fox play-by-play announcer Joe Buck noted the shortstop had yet to record an RBI this series despite the Red Sox scoring so many runs.

Bogaerts changed that. Greinke’s second pitch was an 83 mph slider right above Bogaerts’s knees in the zone. Bogaerts crushed it, and he knew right away, as he saw the ball fly onto Lansdowne Street to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead.

X-MAN!



Middle of the first (Astros lead 1-0)

It took just one pitch for Nick Pivetta to record the game’s first out. Jose Altuve popped out to left swinging at an inside fastball to start.

Pivetta followed that up by striking out Michael Brantley. The lefty whiffed at a high fastball for strike three.

But Pivetta wasn’t able to put the Astros away in order. Alex Bregman pulled Pivetta’s 94 mph that was over the plate for a high fly ball that landed on top of the Green Monster, putting the Astros up 1-0.

Pivetta got Yordan Alvarez to pop out to end the inning, but the Red Sox find themselves in an early hole.

8 p.m.

Former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield and British singer Calum Scott are throwing the first pitch prior to Game 4.

In case you didn’t know, the team’s been singing to Scott’s song “Dancing on My Own” in recent weeks. Here’s why.

7:40 p.m.

7:35 p.m.

The Fox pregame show is underway and in case if you were wondering, they’re back on Jersey Street tonight even after Alex Rodriguez was heckled all night.

Chad Finn has more here.

Starting pitchers

The Red Sox will have righty Nick Pivetta on the mound for Game 4 while the Astros will go with Zack Greinke as their starter.

Pivetta was solid in his lone start against the Astros this season. He gave up two runs on three hits, two walks, and nine strikeouts over nine innings in Houston in June.

Tuesday’s game will be the first start in the 28-year-old’s career. Pivetta did pitch twice out of the bullpen in the ALDS against the Rays, but both appearances were out of the bullpen. In Game 1 of that series, Pivetta gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings. He was in control in Game 3 though, pitching four scoreless innings in extras to help keep the game tied before Christian Vazquez’s walk-off home run.

As for Greinke, he hasn’t been the pitcher he once was as of late. In June, he gave up four runs over three innings against the Red Sox. Greinke’s only made three starts since the start of September, giving up 15 runs over 11 2/3 innings in those outings.

Greinke did pitch in the Astros’ ALDS win over the White Sox, but it was only for an inning out of the bullpen.

Starting lineups

With a righty starting for the Astros again, the Red Sox’ lineup remains exactly the same from Game 3 in Game 4.

Here’s the Red Sox’ starting lineup:

1. Kyle Schwarber 1B

2. Kiké Hernández CF

3. Rafael Devers 3B

4. Xander Bogaerts SS

5. Alex Verdugo LF

6. J.D. Martinez DH

7. Hunter Renfroe RF

8. Christian Vázquez C

9. Christian Arroyo 2B

The Astros’ lineup remains nearly the same from Game 3. The only difference is Chas McCormick will start in center instead of Jose Siri.

Here’s the Astros’ full starting lineup for Game 4:

1. Jose Altuve 2B

2. Michael Brantley LF

3. Alex Bregman 3B

4. Yordan Alvarez DH

5. Carlos Correa SS

6. Kyle Tucker RF

7. Yuli Gurriel 1B

8. Chas McCormick CF

9. Martin Maldonado