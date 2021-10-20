Red Sox ALCS Game 5 updates: Red Sox trail 1-0 after Chris Sale allows second-inning home run to Yordan Alvarez Chris Sale starts Game 5 for the Red Sox. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

The Red Sox and Astros take the field at Fenway again on Wednesday for the final time in the ALCS, with both teams looking to move a win away from reaching the World Series in Game 5.

Following the Red Sox’ dominant wins in Games 2 and 3, the Astros found themselves just six outs away from going down 3-1 in the series as they were trailing 2-1 in Game 4. But a Jose Altuve homer in the eighth tied things up and Nathan Eovaldi, who is projected to start Game 6, gave up four runs in the ninth as part of a seven-run inning for the Astros.

Advertisement:

Now with the series tied at 2-2, the winner of Wednesday’s game will get two shots to win the American League pennant. Game 5 has an earlier start time with the first pitch scheduled for 5:08 p.m.

Click here to refresh.

Yordan Alvarez gives the Astros a 1-0 lead in the second

After a perfect first inning, it only took one pitch in the second for Chris Sale to make a mistake.

Sale threw a 93 mph fastball to Yordan Alvarez, a lefty, on the outer edge of the plate. Alvarez took it the opposite way, driving it 390 feet to left and over the Green Monster for a home run.

End of the first

Kiké Hernández worked Framber Valdez in the opening at-bat, loading the count. On the seventh pitch of the at-bat though, Valdez got Hernández looking, landing a sinker on the inside edge of the zone.

Kyle Schwarber was jameed and broke his bat, leading to a light ground out to second. Xander Bogaerts went down easy with a ground out to short to retire the side.

For just the second time this series, we’ve a scoreless first inning.

Middle of the first

Jose Altuve likes swinging on the first pitch. Unlike his eighth-inning at-bat last night though, his drive to left recorded a quick out for the Red Sox. Altuve made good contact on Sale’s 89 mph changeup on the outer half of the plate for the game’s first out.

Advertisement:

Sale got aggressive against Michael Brantley, throwing three fastballs in the five-pitch at-bat. He got Brantley by way of the K, throwing a 96 mph fastball on the outer corner that Brantley whiffed at.

For the inning’s final out, Alex Bregman hit a grounder that went deep to short. Xander Bogaerts looked like he might have a tough play, but the throw to first clearly beat Bregman for the out.

5 p.m.

First pitch is just minutes away and one last thought comes to mind: What happens if Chris Sale struggles again?

The Red Sox turned to Adam Ottavino in Game 1 when Sale was pulled during the third inning. Obviously, where the Astros are at in the order and how much traffic they’re generating with the bats will go into the decision. But the Red Sox will have Tanner Houck at their disposal. He pitched five innings following Sale’s brief Game 2 start in the ALDS and only got an inning in Game 1, his last performance.

4:40 p.m.

Game 5 won’t have the most October baseball feel. With the earlier start, it’ll be 68 degrees and sunny at first pitch. As the game goes on and the sun goes down, the temperature is expected to drop to the low 60s and high 50s as the sky will be dry and mild.

4:25 p.m.

Game 5 is less than an hour away, and with Game 4 ending roughly 16 hours ago, let’s rewind back to Tuesday night.

Advertisement:

Here’s everything we wrote on the Red Sox’ Game 4 loss:

Chad Finn: Thoughts on Red Sox-Astros ahead of Game 5

Umpire Laz Diaz got it wrong, but Alex Cora made his own bad call in Game 4

Alex Cora explained why he pitched Nathan Eovaldi in the 9th inning of Game 4

Umpire who appeared to miss Nathan Eovaldi’s called third strike missed 23 ball-strike calls

5 takeaways as a disastrous 9th inning dooms Red Sox in Game 4 vs. Astros

Starting pitchers

The pitching matchup for Game 5 is the same as Game 1, in which the Astros won 5-4.

Chris Sale takes the bump for the Red Sox while the Astros will have Framber Valdez starting in hopes to go up 3-2 in the series.

After looking solid and showing signs of his old self in his first eight starts back from Tommy John surgery, Sale has failed to pitch three full innings in each of his last three starts. The lowest point in the recent skid came in Game 2 of the ALDS, in which he pitched just one inning and gave up five runs to the Rays, including a grand slam to Jordan Luplow.

Sale didn’t get off on the right foot in his Game 1 start, either. He walked the first hitter he faced, gave up a single, and threw a wild pitch that allowed Yordan Alvarez to score Jose Altuve on a sacrifice fly.

In the second inning, Sale loaded the bases up by giving up two singles and a hit batsman with just one out. But he got out of the inning without allowing a run, striking out the next hitter and getting the following hitter to line out.

Advertisement:

Sale gave up another pair of singles in the third before striking out Kyle Tucker for the second out of the inning. Alex Cora gave Sale the hook there, ending his day with just 2 2/3 innings pitched. Sale gave up one run on five hits, one walk, and two strikeouts on 61 pitches.

Valdez lasted just as long as Sale in his Game 1 start. The Red Sox loaded the bases in the first inning against Valdez in that game, but didn’t score and were scoreless through two innings.

Valdez struggled though in his second time through the Red Sox lineup. Kiké Hernández hit a leadoff homer in the third, and a walk from Xander Bogaerts and a walk by Rafael Devers allowed the Red Sox to score another run on an Astros error. Hunter Renfroe’s RBI double gave the Red Sox their third run of the day and Valdez’s night ended after he struck out Alex Verdugo in the ensuing at-bat.

Despite just pitching 2 2/3 innings, Valdez’s start is the longest by any Astros starting pitcher so far in this series. Houston’s Games 2, 3, and 4 starters were all removed in the second inning of their respective starts.

Starting lineups

The Red Sox’ starting lineup for Game 5 will be the same as it was for Game 1. That means Kiké Hernández will hit leadoff and Kyle Schwarber will hit second, a change from the previous three games as a lefty’s on the mound to start Game 5 for Houston.

Here’s the Red Sox’ full starting lineup:

Advertisement:

1. Kiké Hernández CF

2. Kyle Schwarber 1B

3. Xander Bogaerts SS

4. Rafael Devers 3B

5. J.D. Martinez DH

6. Hunter Renfroe RF

7. Alex Verdugo LF

8. Christian Arroyo 2B

9. Christian Vázquez C

For Houston, their lineup mostly remains the same from Game 4 for Game 5. The only change is that Jose Siri will make his second start of the series, playing center field instead of Chas McCormick.

Here’s the Astros’ full starting lineup:

1. Jose Altuve 2B

2. Michael Brantley LF

3. Alex Bregman 3B

4. Yordan Alvarez DH

5. Carlos Correa SS

6. Kyle Tucker RF

7. Yuli Gurriel 1B

8. Jose Siri CF

9. Martin Maldonado C