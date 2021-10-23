Red Sox Kyle Schwarber, under the alias ‘Kyle from Waltham,’ ordered pizza for firefighters and police officers in town "On the night of the big game, our home town Red Sox showed what a class act is!" Kyle Schwarber became a fan favorite in his first year with the Red Sox. Elsa/Getty Images

Kyle Schwarber, who sported a Waltham Hawks shirt after Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, endeared himself to the town once more ahead of Game 6.

Schwarber, who is from Ohio but has quickly embraced Massachusetts as his new home, bought the Waltham fire and police stations pizza before the Red Sox faced the Astros.

His takeout name was “Kyle from Waltham,” and he ordered seven large cheese pizzas, four large pepperoni, four large chicken parm, four small chicken parm, three large onion and pepper, one large Fat Boy, one large Great White Buffalo, and one large Deputy Dave from Shopper’s Café on Moody Street.

Advertisement:

That was likely enough.

Special Thank You to @kschwarb12 for hooking up the men and women of Waltham Fire Department with pizza for tonight’s game. LETS GO RED SOX! pic.twitter.com/nYJ02QjVOK — Waltham Fire Dept. (@WalthamFireDept) October 22, 2021

Thanks to #kyleschwarber (Kyle from Waltham) for springing for pizza for the @WalthamMAPolice & @WalthamFireDept. On the night of the big game, our home town Red Sox showed what a class act is! Go @RedSox! Time for another title in Titletown! pic.twitter.com/ODvHclqfDU — Waltham MA Police (@WalthamMAPolice) October 22, 2021

Both departments were grateful for the support, tweeting: “Special Thank You to @kschwarb12 for hooking up the men and women of Waltham Fire Department with pizza for tonight’s game. LETS GO RED SOX!” and “Thanks to #kyleschwarber (Kyle from Waltham) for springing for pizza for the @WalthamMAPolice & @WalthamFireDept. On the night of the big game, our home town Red Sox showed what a class act is! Go @RedSox! Time for another title in Titletown!”

The Red Sox lost, 5-0, but it was still a memorable night in Waltham, as many fans went home full.