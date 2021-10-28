Red Sox Hunter Renfroe named a Gold Glove finalist among AL right fielders Renfroe is joined by Kyle Tucker and Joey Gallo. Hunter Renfroe of the Boston Red Sox throws in a ball hit by Jose Siri of the Houston Astros in the sixth inning of Game Five of the ALCS. Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe is among three candidates for the American League Gold Glove award, Rawlings Baseball — the presenting sponsor — announced on Thursday.

2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists – Right Field – AL: Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Tucker, Joey Gallo #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/AVMswDow2T — Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) October 28, 2021

Renfroe joins the Astros’ Kyle Tucker and the Yankees’ Joey Gallo in contention for the award, given out to the most outstanding defensive player at each position.

The Red Sox congratulated Renfroe via Twitter.

Congratulations to Hunter Renfroe on being named a Gold Glove finalist! pic.twitter.com/WCDR5uOPc4 — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 28, 2021

The case for Renfroe starts with his arm — he tied for the lead in outfield assists this season with Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia (16). Gallo had 14, while Tucker tallied six.

But Renfroe also led the American League in errors. That stat isn’t perfect, but several other advanced statistics suggest Renfroe might be a long shot to actually bring home the hardware. In 138 games played in right field this season, Renfroe had a fielding percentage of .956 — trailing both Tucker and Gallo, who finished at .985. As Over the Monster noted earlier this season, Renfroe saved the Red Sox three runs in DRS (defensive runs saved) with his arm, but cost the Red Sox three runs with his defense.

Advertisement:

Whether or not Renfroe wins the award, being nominated is a nod to his success in right field this season. The Red Sox’s return on investment on Renfroe was significant.