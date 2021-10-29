Red Sox Alex Cora gives a round of applause to Fenway Faithful in an Instagram post Cora's made several social media posts reflecting on the season. Alex Cora gave thanks to Red Sox fans as he put a bow on the 2021 season. Elsa/Getty Images

The Red Sox’ 2021 season has been over for a week now, and manager Alex Cora is taking some time to reflect and give thanks.

In an Instagram post Friday, Cora gave thanks to Red Sox fans who attended Fenway Park throughout the season.

“👏🏽 👏🏽 👏🏽 to #RedSoxNation. 12% 25% 💯 % Always there for us,” Cora wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. “#FenwayWasLoud #FenwayWasRocking #FenwayWasFun 👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾”

Cora’s Instagram post on Friday is one of a few posts he’s made on social media since the Red Sox’ playoff run ended in Game 6 of the ALCS on Oct. 22. Not long after the loss, Cora posted on Instagram that the Red Sox will “be better” and thanked “Red Sox Nation.” He also posted an image of him hugging Kiké Hernández, whom he’s known since Hernández was a kid.

Advertisement:

On Thursday, Cora also tweeted thanks to Red Sox fans before traveling back to his native city of Caguas, Puerto Rico.

“Thank you @RedSox for an amazing year, special group,” Cora wrote. “#RedSoxNation what can I say; AA++ Your passion was felt from 12% to 25% to full capacity. #FenwayWasLoud and fun. I hope you enjoyed 2021, like we did. ¡Gracias, gracias, gracias!”

Boston ✈️ Caguas.

Thank you @RedSox for an amazing year, special group. #RedSoxNation what can I say; AA++

Your passion was felt from 12% to 25% to full capacity. #FenwayWasLoud and fun.

I hope you enjoyed 2021, like we did.

¡Gracias, gracias, gracias! — Alex (@ac13alex) October 28, 2021

As Cora mentioned, Massachusetts’ COVID restrictions prevented Fenway Park from being open at full capacity until late May. With the Red Sox returning to the playoffs following a poor 2020 season, it appears the fanbase’s passion returned, too. During Game 3 of the ALCS, MLB Network’s Jon Paul Morosi tweeted that Fenway was “as loud tonight as any sports venue I can recall in my career.”

The 2021 season marked Cora’s return to baseball after he sat out the 2020 season due to serving a year-long suspension for his role in the Astros’ cheating scandal. Speaking to reporters after the Game 6 loss, Cora shared how he felt to be back.

“I’m good. I’m really good, to be honest with you, Cora said. “Obviously, disappointed and sad that we didn’t pull this off, but I’ve been good for a while. There were a lot of good things that happened, not only professionally, but personally that I was able to see a lot of people enjoy baseball again. And for them to be able to do that, that’s what it’s all about.

Advertisement:

“My boys, they’re 4 now. The first time here in ’17, they were 3 months old when we won the World Series, and then they were here the next year, and they were running around, and they were 1. And tonight they were in the stands just watching baseball, and to see them do that, it means a lot to me, but personally, it’s been great. It’s been amazing.”