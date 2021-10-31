Red Sox ‘I know I will text you 3 times a day still’: Don Orsillo’s tribute to Jerry Remy "I am lost." Don Orsillo and Jerry Remy in 2001. Globe Archives

From 2001 through 2015, the partnership of Jerry Remy and Don Orsillo was an everyday experience for Red Sox fans.

The broadcasting duo combined humor, insight, and an easygoing style characterized by their friendship.

In the wake of the news of Remy’s death, Orsillo—now the play-by-play announcer for the Padres—shared his emotional reaction.

Thank you for 21 years of friendship. I am nowhere today without you. Showed me the right @MLB way. I know I will text you 3 times a day still. I am lost. #RIPRem @RedSox @NESN pic.twitter.com/GB9wU8TKQl — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) October 31, 2021

“Thank you for 21 years of friendship,” wrote Orsillo. “I am nowhere today without you. Showed me the right MLB way. I know I will text you 3 times a day still. I am lost.”