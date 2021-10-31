Red Sox ‘Miss you already, RemDawg.’ Red Sox players and media colleagues react to death of Jerry Remy Jerry Remy, beloved Sox broadcaster and former player, died Saturday at the age of 68.





Jerry Remy, the former Red Sox second baseman who became one of Boston’s most beloved sports broadcasters over three decades in the booth, died Saturday at 68.

After seven seasons turning double plays in the Fenway infield, including an All-Star nod in 1978, Remy spent 33 years in the Fenway broadcast booth, as synonymous with a Sox broadcast as the team itself.

News of his passing drew an outpouring of grief on Sunday, with many sharing their fondest memories of one of the most popular figures in Boston sports.

Alex Cora shared a few texts that he’d exchanged with Remy over the last few weeks, before writing “rest in peace” in Spanish.

A few txt from Remy in October:

“Keep Fighting”

“Congratulations”

“Clean it up” (my favorite one)

He was always there for us.

He will be miss.

Descansa en Paz, amigo. — Alex (@ac13alex) October 31, 2021

Through the team, Cora released a statement:

“Like everyone else in Red Sox Nation today, I’m absolutely devastated by Jerry’s passing. We connected because of our love for the game of baseball. I will miss all of our conversations about the game and just passing time together throughout the years, whether in the clubhouse or dugout. Jerry was so passionate about the Red Sox and even though he had to step away for treatment late in the season, he was with us every step of the way—especially in October. We kept in touch just about every day and encouraged each other to keep fighting. It was great seeing him at Fenway when we started our run; he was a source of inspiration for so many of our players. My condolences go out to his wife, Phoebe, and his children and their grandchildren. We will miss you, Rem!”

Former Sox players, including teammates Fred Lynn and Wade Boggs, expressed grief and condolences on social media.

I lost a great teammate and friend today. A true gamer and important part of all of Red Sox Nation. R.I.P. Remdog. ⁦@RedSox⁩ pic.twitter.com/fav5fmhH7w — Fred Lynn (@19fredlynn) October 31, 2021

Words can’t express my feelings right now so sad to hear about the passing of my former teammate and friend Jerry Remy. Scoot you’ll be dearly missed RIP 💔#Remdog pic.twitter.com/i9d2xGNw9j — Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) October 31, 2021

Remy, through his time in the broadcast booth and on the road with the team, got to know every player in the clubhouse.

Xander Bogaerts called it a “sad day.”

“My thoughts are with Jerry’s family and his loved ones. ﻿As a player, I always loved seeing Rem in our clubhouse at Fenway every day. He was the first person you’d see when you came in. Whether it was just to say hello or to talk baseball, he was always there. You knew he loved the Red Sox and that he was always pulling for us. He will be missed.”

David Ortiz thanked Remy for coining the nickname he’d be synonymous with forever.

“A fun person to be around and incredible human being just left us,” Ortiz said in a Red Sox statement.” We are going to miss you, brother. Thank you for calling me Big Papi on air — l will never forget that. Miss you already, Rem Dawg.”

Dustin Pedroia, the former Red Sox second baseman, said it was “difficult to put into words what Jerry meant to me and our entire organization.

“I will miss our baseball talks, joking and laughing together, and our friendship. Jerry helped me so much as a young player and I looked up to him. He helped me see the game in different ways. He left his mark on everyone and will be truly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his entire family.”

And Pedro Martinez said Remy’s voice went along with some of the “greatest moments” of his career.

“Ever since I laid foot at Fenway Park you were there to call it, feel it and appreciate it,” he said in a release from the Red Sox. “Just like your voice with a great smile, right along with some of the greatest memories in my career in Boston. I’ll never forget how supportive you were towards me and my career, Rem Dawg. Your memories will always live with me, as well as my respect and mutual admiration. Rest in peace and my deepest condolences to your family.”

In 34 seasons calling games, Remy was part of some of the most memorable moments in Sox broadcast history — some of those moments made the rounds Sunday, from the lost tooth incident to the legendary “here comes the pizza.”

RIP Jerry Remy, forever a Red Sox legend in the broadcast booth who helped millions around New England fall in love with baseball All hail “Here Comes the Pizza” pic.twitter.com/jJMLgb17Gl — Joon Lee 이준엽 (@joonlee) October 31, 2021

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA offered their condolences as well.

A giant in Boston sports media, Remy’s passing was mourned by those who worked so closely with him covering the Red Sox, including NESN’s Tom Caron.

In what proved his final farewell to Red Sox fans, Remy threw out the first pitch before the Sox-Yankees Wild Card Game in early October, oxygen tank at all, to his old teammate — on the field and in the booth — Dennis Eckersley.

The Worcester Red Sox shared photos of one of Remy’s last public appearances from September.