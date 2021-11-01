Red Sox Red Sox hitting coach Tim Hyers won’t return for 2022 season Hyers reportedly declined a contract offer to return to the Red Sox after four successful years as the team's hitting coach. Red Sox hitting coach Tim Hyers. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox will be looking for a new hitting guru on the bench going into the 2022 season after a key departure from Alex Cora’s staff.

Boston hitting coach Tim Hyers reportedly declined a contract offer to return to the team next season, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Hyers leaves the Red Sox after his second stint with the team, coming on as the hitting coach in 2018 after serving as an assistant hitting coach with the Los Angeles Dodgers and working as an area scout and minor league hitting coach in Boston before that.

The Red Sox led the league in runs scored in 2018 and have been a top-10 offense both in that category and Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) in three of Hyers’s four seasons as hitting coach (2018, 2019, 2021). The team even finished 11th in both areas in a down 2020 season.

As the highly respected Tim Hyers declines the Red Sox offer to return as hitting coach, the Cubs and the Yankees are among the teams with vacancies in that spot. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) November 1, 2021

The team also led MLB in runs per game (5.31), batting average (.266), slugging (.455), and OPS (.790) while ranking third in OBP (.335) over the course of his tenure.

He’s also been a key contributor for players like Kiké Hernández refining their approaches at the plate and fueling breakout performances.

Hyers will also be the second coach to leave the staff this year after news broke last week that first base coach Tom Goodwin wouldn’t return to the team.

The Boston Herald reports Peter Fatse, the Red Sox’ assistant hitting coach for the last two seasons, is expected to become the team’s new hitting coach. Fortunately, Fatse, a Hampden, Massachusetts native who’s been on the staff since the 2020 season, comes highly recommended by the man he’d be replacing.