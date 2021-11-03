Red Sox Services to honor Red Sox legend Jerry Remy set for Thursday Remy passed away last Saturday after a long battle with lung cancer. Former Boston Red Sox and NESN Broadcaster Jerry Remy honored during a pre-game ceremony in 2017. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Red Sox fans will have a chance to bid farewell to beloved player and broadcaster Jerry Remy this week.

A statement from the Red Sox announced visiting hours for Remy, who passed away at age 68 last Saturday after a battle with lung cancer, will take place on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial in Waltham.

Family and close friends will then have a private gathering on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Remy’s memory to the Mass General Cancer Center, 55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 or the Dana Farber Jimmy Fund, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215.

Remy was a fixture in the Red Sox organization as a player, coach and NESN broadcaster for more than 40 years and is a member of the team’s Hall of Fame. He stepped aside from his broadcasting duties in August to undergo treatment for a relapse of the cancer but returned to throw out the first pitch for Boston’s Wild Card game against the New York Yankees.

“Jerry lived and breathed Red Sox baseball,” a statement from Remy’s family read. “Playing for his hometown team was a dream come true, and to have the opportunity to have a second career as the voice of the Red Sox was all that he could have asked for.”