Red Sox fans pay respects to Jerry Remy at public wake in Waltham

Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Red Sox fans had an opportunity to pay their respects to former player and legendary broadcaster Jerry Remy on Thursday at a public wake in Waltham.
Remy died on Oct. 30 after a 13-year battle with cancer.
Remy’s family and the Red Sox opened up the funeral home to the public from 2-8 p.m., and fans poured in to bid Remy farewell.
“He’s unlike any other broadcaster,” 60-year-old Red Sox fan John Leger told The Boston Globe. “He was genuine, sincere, and you sense that he’s a fan like us. A lot of us appreciate a hometown broadcaster who’s also a fan of the team. And you could tell that he was.”
Per the Red Sox, a private gathering for family and close friends will take place on Friday.
“In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Remy’s memory to the Mass General Cancer Center, 55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 or the Dana Farber Jimmy Fund, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215,” the Red Sox wrote in a release.
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.