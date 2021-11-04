Red Sox Red Sox fans pay respects to Jerry Remy at public wake in Waltham Remy died on Oct. 30. Visitors pay their respects during a public wake for Red Sox Hall of Famer and Broadcaster Jerry Remy. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Red Sox fans had an opportunity to pay their respects to former player and legendary broadcaster Jerry Remy on Thursday at a public wake in Waltham.

Remy died on Oct. 30 after a 13-year battle with cancer.

Remy’s family and the Red Sox opened up the funeral home to the public from 2-8 p.m., and fans poured in to bid Remy farewell.

“He’s unlike any other broadcaster,” 60-year-old Red Sox fan John Leger told The Boston Globe. “He was genuine, sincere, and you sense that he’s a fan like us. A lot of us appreciate a hometown broadcaster who’s also a fan of the team. And you could tell that he was.”

Advertisement:

Per the Red Sox, a private gathering for family and close friends will take place on Friday.

“In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Remy’s memory to the Mass General Cancer Center, 55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 or the Dana Farber Jimmy Fund, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215,” the Red Sox wrote in a release.

Public wake for Red Sox Hall of Famer and broadcaster Jerry Remy at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial in Waltham. Photo by: Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Ryan Brazell of Medford leaves a message. Photo by: Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Photo by: Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Brett Juliano of Watertown pays his respects. Photo by: Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Photo by: Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Photo by: Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Photo by: Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Photo by: Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Photo by: Barry Chin/Globe Staff

(Photo by: Barry Chin/Globe Staff)