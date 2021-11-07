Red Sox J.D. Martinez decides to remain with Red Sox, won’t opt out of final year of his deal J.D. Martinez joined the Red Sox in 2018.





When J.D. Martinez signed a five-year, $110 million deal with the Red Sox in February 2018, the contract included a startling detail: The right to opt out after his second, third, or fourth seasons in Boston. Yet for the third straight offseason, Martinez has declined to exercise that right, thus remaining under contract with the Red Sox for 2022.

The 34-year-old, according to a major league source, declined to opt out. He will make $19.375 million in 2022, the last year of the deal he signed with the Sox prior to the 2018 season.

Now, while Martinez decided against hitting the open market, the arrival of the universal DH could create a host of options for the Red Sox. In past years, the idea of trading Martinez was virtually impossible given the complicating nature of the opt-outs in his deal.

