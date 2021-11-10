Red Sox Report: Red Sox offer multi-year deal to retain Eduardo Rodriguez The Red Sox left-hander is also receiving interest from other teams in free agency, including the Detroit Tigers. Eduardo Rodriguez. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Red Sox have a number of important tasks this offseason, with shoring up the team’s starting staff and possibly adding a left-handed power bat to the lineup among them.

Boston’s trying to take care of one of those issues by retaining an old friend.

The team has reportedly offered veteran lefty Eduardo Rodriguez a multi-year deal to stay with Boston, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. The Red Sox have already extended a one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer to Rodriguez but appear intent on working toward a longer-term solution.

The 28-year-old southpaw, who has spent all six of his MLB seasons with the Red Sox, had a dependable if not remarkable return to the mound in 2021 after sitting out last season after developing myocarditis following a bout with COVID-19.

Rodriguez posted a lackluster 4.74 ERA over 157 2/3 innings pitched, though his much lower fielder-independent pitching numbers (3.32) suggest the high ERA might not have been entirely his fault. He also posted a 13-8 record and the best strikeout-to-walk ratio of his career according to FanGraphs.

He also notably twirled a gem against the Astros in the ALCS, going six innings and striking out seven hitters in Game 3 before the Red Sox eventually fell in the series.

Boston might not be the only team vying for Rodriguez’s services.

Sources: #Tigers showing early interest in free agent LHP Eduardo Rodríguez, and they have one built-in advantage. Rodríguez, 28, has a good relationship with Detroit assistant pitching coach Juan Nieves, his first @MLB pitching coach in Boston. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 10, 2021

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi said the Detroit Tigers are also keeping a close eye on Rodriguez in free agency, though no offer has been made known at the moment.

Morosi also reported earlier this week that the Los Angeles Angels have rumored interest in Rodriguez as well.