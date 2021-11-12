Red Sox Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts join elite club as 3B/SS teammates to earn Silver Slugger Award "Xander/Carita we are so proud of you," Red Sox manager Alex Cora tweeted. Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts walk to the dugout during a game. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

The left side of the Red Sox infield took home some hardware Thursday.

Third baseman Rafael Devers and shortstop Xander Bogaerts became just the fourth American League 3B/SS tandem to win Silver Slugger Awards in the same season.

They joined Melvin Mora and Miguel Tejada of the Orioles in 2004, Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter of the Yankees in 2007 and 2008, and Francisco Lindor and José Ramírez of the Indians in 2017 and 2018.

“Xander/Carita we are so proud of you,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora tweeted.

Devers, who finished the season with a .279 average, .890 OPS, 38 home runs, and 113 RBIs, is the first Red Sox third baseman to win the award since Adrian Beltre in 2010.

He became the first Major League third baseman age 24 or younger to record at least 35 home runs and 110 RBIs since 2015, and the fifth overall. The award is the first of his career.

Bogaerts, who garnered the honor for the fourth time, joins Barry Larkin (nine), Cal Ripken Jr. (eight), Alex Rodriguez (seven), and Derek Jeter (five) as the only shortstops with four or more. All but Rodriguez are in the Hall of Fame.

According to @SoxNotes on Twitter, the only other Red Sox players with four or more are David Ortiz (seven), Wade Boggs (six), and Manny Ramirez (six).

From @SoxNotes: Most Silver Slugger Awards by Red Sox:



David Ortiz – 7

Wade Boggs – 6

Manny Ramirez – 6

Xander Bogaerts – 4



(Award introduced in 1980) — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) November 11, 2021

Bogaerts led AL shortstops in batting average (.295), on-base percentage (.370), and slugging percentage (.493), adding 90 runs, 58 extra-base hits, and 79 RBIs.

Managers and coaches vote for the awards.

