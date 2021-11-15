Red Sox lose Eduardo Rodriguez to Tigers in free agency

Get the latest Boston sports news
The Red Sox will officially be in the market for starting pitching help after losing one of their most dependable starters.
ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan confirmed a report from The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen Monday morning that Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez is leaving town to sign a multi-year deal with the Detroit Tigers.
The five-year deal will reportedly pay Rodriguez $77 million.
Rodriguez had a multi-year deal on the table from the Red Sox as well as an $18.4 million qualifying offer for next season, which the veteran declined. The Tigers, meanwhile, were rumored to have interest in the 28-year-old southpaw since the season ended, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.
The left-hander posted a 4.74 ERA over 157 2/3 innings pitched last season and finished with a 13-8 record. He boasts a 4.16 ERA for his career, all six years of which were spent in Boston.
He also won two playoff games, including Game 3 of the 2021 ALCS, and a 2018 World Series championship ring with the Red Sox.
