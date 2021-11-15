Red Sox Red Sox lose Eduardo Rodriguez to Tigers in free agency The 28-year-old left-hander will reportedly sign a five-year, $77 million deal with Detroit after six seasons with the Red Sox. Eduardo Rodriguez. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Red Sox will officially be in the market for starting pitching help after losing one of their most dependable starters.

ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan confirmed a report from The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen Monday morning that Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez is leaving town to sign a multi-year deal with the Detroit Tigers.

The five-year deal will reportedly pay Rodriguez $77 million.

Eduardo Rodriguez’s deal, once finalized, will pay him $77 million over five years, sources tell ESPN. Detroit gets the youngest starter on the market to add to its young-and-talented rotation. Tigers are on the come-up. @CodyStavenhagen had the deal in place first. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 15, 2021

Rodriguez had a multi-year deal on the table from the Red Sox as well as an $18.4 million qualifying offer for next season, which the veteran declined. The Tigers, meanwhile, were rumored to have interest in the 28-year-old southpaw since the season ended, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

Advertisement:

The left-hander posted a 4.74 ERA over 157 2/3 innings pitched last season and finished with a 13-8 record. He boasts a 4.16 ERA for his career, all six years of which were spent in Boston.

He also won two playoff games, including Game 3 of the 2021 ALCS, and a 2018 World Series championship ring with the Red Sox.