Red Sox add 4 players, including Jeter Downs and Brayan Bello, to 40-man roster

The Red Sox on Friday added infielder Jeter Downs and right-handed pitchers Bryan Bello, Josh Winckowski, and Kutter Crawford to their 40-man roster.

According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo and Christopher Smith, this protects them from the Rule 5 Draft.

Downs, 23, is ranked as one of the organization’s top 10 prospects by both MLB.com (fifth) and Baseball America (sixth). The right-handed hitter finished the 2021 season in Worcester with a .190 average, 14 home runs, and 18 stolen bases.

Bello, their No. 5 prospect according to Baseball America, split the season between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland. He made 21 starts and was 7-3 with a 3.87 ERA, 132 strikeouts, and 31 walks. Following the season, the Red Sox named Bello the organization’s Minor League Starting Pitcher of the Year.

Winckowski, 25, is their No. 9 prospect, per Baseball America. He made 20 starts for Portland and two for Worcester, going 9-4 with a 3.94 ERA, 101 strikeouts, and 33 walks.

Crawford, 25, is the organization’s No. 23 prospect. He made 20 appearances between Portland and Worcester this past year and was 6-6 with a 4.28 ERA.

According to Cotillo and Smith, Thaddeus Ward, Gilberto Jiménez, Durbin Feltman, Victor Santos, Ceddanne Rafaela, Franklin German, A.J. Politi, and Kole Cottam were left unprotected, meaning any team can select them in the Rule 5 Draft next month.

Here’s the updated Red Sox roster, which sits at 37 players as of Saturday morning.

Pitchers (19): Matt Barnes, Eduard Bazardo, Brayan Bello, Ryan Brasier, Kutter Crawford, Austin Davis, Nathan Eovaldi, Jay Groome, Darwinzon Hernandez, Tanner Houck, Bryan Mata, Nick Pivetta, Chris Sale, Hirokazu Sawamura, Connor Seabold, Josh Taylor, Phillips Valdez, Garrett Whitlock, Josh Winckowski

Catchers (4): Ronaldo Hernández, Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez, Connor Wong

Infielders (6): Jonathan Araúz, Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Hudson Potts

Outfielders (6): Jarren Duran, Tim Locastro, J.D. Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, Jeisson Rosario, Alex Verdugo

Infielder/Outfielders (2): Jeter Downs, Kiké Hernández