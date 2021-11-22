Red Sox Red Sox pick up manager Alex Cora’s options for 2023, 2024 seasons In his first season back with the Red Sox, Alex Cora led the team to within two wins of a World Series.





The Red Sox exercised manager Alex Cora’s club option for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the team announced Monday morning.

Following a last place finish in the American League divisional race in 2020, Cora returned to the Sox’ helm after serving a one-year suspension from baseball due to his involvement in the Astros cheating scandal. He signed a two-year deal at the time.

The results and his impact were evident. The Red Sox finished with a 92-70 record in 2021, earning the first wild-card spot. The team advanced all the way to the American League Championship Series against the Astros and fell two wins short of a World Series appearance.

So, a reunion between Cora and the Sox beyond 2022 should come as no surprise.

“I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to manage the Red Sox,” Cora said in a statement. “We experienced so many special moments as a team and as a city in 2021, but we still have unfinished business to take care of. I am excited about the current state of our organization and eager to continue my work with our front office, coaches, players, and everyone who makes this such a special place.”