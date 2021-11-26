Red Sox Red Sox and right-hander Michael Wacha agree to one-year deal Wacha is expected to bring depth to the starting rotation. Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Michael Wacha throws to a Red Sox batter during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the baseball American League Division Series. Steve Helber/AP Photo

The Red Sox and right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha have agreed to a one-year deal, the club announced Saturday morning.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported Friday that the deal was close. Passan said Wacha is expected to bring depth to the Red Sox starting rotation.

Right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox are finalizing a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Wacha, 30, was solid in a starting role for Tampa Bay last season and is expected to bring depth to the Red Sox’s rotation. Deal is pending a physical. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 26, 2021

According to The Boston Globe‘s Julian McWilliams, the deal is for $7 million.

Wacha, 30, has a 63-48 record and 4.14 ERA throughout his nine-year Major League career with the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, and Tampa Bay Rays. He finished this past season 3-5 with a 5.05 ERA with the Rays and allowed four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Red Sox this past postseason.

The Red Sox, who lost Eduardo Rodriguez this offseason, had the 15th-best ERA at 4.26 this past year.

The club’s 40-man roster is now at 38.