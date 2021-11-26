Red Sox and right-hander Michael Wacha agree to one-year deal

Get the latest Boston sports news
The Red Sox and right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha have agreed to a one-year deal, the club announced Saturday morning.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported Friday that the deal was close. Passan said Wacha is expected to bring depth to the Red Sox starting rotation.
According to The Boston Globe‘s Julian McWilliams, the deal is for $7 million.
Wacha, 30, has a 63-48 record and 4.14 ERA throughout his nine-year Major League career with the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, and Tampa Bay Rays. He finished this past season 3-5 with a 5.05 ERA with the Rays and allowed four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Red Sox this past postseason.
The Red Sox, who lost Eduardo Rodriguez this offseason, had the 15th-best ERA at 4.26 this past year.
The club’s 40-man roster is now at 38.
