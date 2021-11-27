Red Sox Red Sox reportedly one of three teams in on Javy Baez Baez is one of the top shortstops on the free-agent market. Javy Baez is the latest free agent the Red Sox are reportedly interested in. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

It appears the Red Sox are on the shortstop market.

Boston is one of three “main” teams that are in on shortstop Javy Baez, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported. The Mets, where Baez was traded to in July, and the Tigers are the other two teams that Heyman mentioned in his report.

The reported interest in Baez is obviously interesting for the Red Sox because they don’t have a pressing need for a shortstop with Xander Bogaerts already there. However, Bogaerts could become a free agent following the 2022 season and is reportedly open to switching positions in the future.

Baez, who turns 29 on Wednesday, has shown a lot of upside at the plate. This past season, he hit .265 with 31 homers and 87 RBIs and a .813 OPS. Prior to getting traded to the Mets in July, Baez played his first seven-plus seasons with the Cubs. He was named to a pair of National League All-Star teams in 2018 and 2019, finishing second in NL MVP voting in the former season. He was also a part of the Cubs team that won the World Series in 2016.

Baez could also play second base, too. With Francisco Lindor playing short for the Mets, Baez spent most of his time playing second base during his New York stint. The Red Sox don’t really have a clear starting solution at second base right now, especially after Kiké Hernández played mostly center field during the season’s homestretch.

Baez is part of the loaded shortstop free agent class this offseason, but he isn’t expected to get a contract as big as Carlos Correa or Corey Seager. MLB Trade Rumors predicts Baez will sign a five-year, $100 million deal this offseason while The Athletic‘s Jim Bowden thinks Baez will sign a six-year, $172 million deal.

The Red Sox made their first notable signing of the offseason official on Sunday, coming to terms with veteran pitcher Michael Wacha.