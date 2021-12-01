Red Sox Red Sox reach agreement with lefthander James Paxton on one-year deal James Paxton and the Red Sox have reached an agreement on a deal.





With a lockout looming, the Red Sox appear on the verge of adding another starting pitcher.

According to a major league source, the Red Sox have reached an agreement, pending a physical, with lefthander James Paxton on a one-year, $10 million deal for 2022 that includes a two-year club option for the 2023-24 seasons. If the option is exercised, the deal could be worth as much as $35 million.

The 33-year-old made just one appearance — pitching just 1 1/3 innings — for the Mariners in 2021 before season-ending Tommy John surgery. That followed a 2020 campaign in which the hard-throwing lefthander was limited to 20 1/3 innings with the Yankees by elbow woes.