Red Sox 4 things to know about Alex Binelas and David Hamilton, the newly acquired Red Sox prospects The two players were part of a deal that also sent Jackie Bradley Jr. back to Boston. Alex Binelas playing for Louisville prior to being drafted by the Brewers in 2021. AP Photo/Ben McKeown

Just before Major League Baseball headed into its first lockout in 26 years, the Red Sox agreed to a trade with the Brewers.

In the deal, Boston sent outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers in exchange for former Red Sox Gold Glove-winner Jackie Bradley, Jr.

Alongside Bradley, Boston also acquired two minor league prospects in the trade: Corner infielder Alex Binelas and shortstop David Hamilton. Each was listed as a top-20 prospect in the Brewers’ organization.

Here are a few things to know about each player:

Alex Binelas

Binelas is a 21-year-old lefty batter who played mostly as a third baseman (while also playing at first base) during his collegiate and minor league career to this point. In his first professional season—which he split between rookie and single-A levels of the minors—Binelas hit .309 with nine home runs in 36 games.

He was happy to be drafted by his local team: A native of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Binelas only had to drive 15 miles to see the Brewers when he was growing up.

Initially selected as a 35th-round pick in 2018 by the Nationals, Binelas decided to go to college instead. After three years at Louisville, his hometown team picked him in the third round in 2021.

DREAMS COME TRUE!

Good things do happen to good people and everything happens for a reason! @AlexBinelas13 is a Milwaukee @Brewers! Special moment for a special kid and family! Love you buddy! @Amybinelas2 @athenabinelas pic.twitter.com/lSBXN3pgM2 — Oak Creek HS Baseball (@ocreekbaseball) July 12, 2021

He’s a power-hitting left-handed batter: Binelas smashed 14 home runs in 59 games as a freshman at Louisville in 2019, totaling an impressive .994 OPS.

Here he is hitting for the cycle that season:

After a fractured bone in his wrist limited him in 2020 prior to the season shutdown due to the pandemic, Binelas came back and hit 19 home runs in his junior season prior to leaving for the draft.

Though the scouting report on his is that he “lacks an obvious defensive home,” Binelas’s ability to hit for power from the left side of the plate makes him an intriguing prospect for Boston.

David Hamilton

Hamilton, 24, was an eighth-round pick by Milwaukee in 2019. In 2021, he hit .258 with eight home runs (and 11 triples) in 101 games across multiple minor league levels.

He missed a season in 2019 after a scooter accident: As a junior in 2019, Hamilton was seen as one of the Texas Longhorns’ best players.

But he ended up missing the season after rupturing his Achilles in January of that year. The reason for the injury, according to Texas head coach David Pierce, was a scooter accident.

He has elite speed: Even after the injury, Hamilton has recovered the base-stealing ability that’s become one of his standout attributes as a player.

Playing for the Roger Clemens-managed independent league Texas team in 2020—since minor league seasons were canceled due to the pandemic—Hamilton stole 20 bases in 20 attempts in 27 games.

In his first full year in the minors, Hamilton stole 52 bases.