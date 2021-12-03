Red Sox Here’s what Kyle Schwarber is reportedly asking for in free agency The Red Sox slugger is drawing interest from several teams. Kyle Schwarber is asking for a multi-year deal.

If the Red Sox want to keep Kyle Schwarber, it appears that they’ll have to pay up but not make a significant long-term commitment.

Schwarber, a free agent, is asking for a three-year, $60 million deal, the Miami Herald‘s Barry Jackson and Craig Mish reported.

The Red Sox have reportedly shown interest in bringing back Schwarber, whom they traded for at the trade deadline in July. But they have some competition to bring back the slugger. The Phillies have had “serious” discussions with Schwarber, NBC Sports Philadelphia reported. The Marlins, Rockies, and “more” have also shown interest, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported.

Schwarber’s reported asking price seems to be in line with what many experts were predicting he’d sign for this offseason. On an average annual value basis, Schwarber’s asking price is similar to the deal that Starling Marte signed with the Mets in November. The 33-year-old center fielder signed a four-year, $78 million deal with New York after hitting .310 with a .841 OPS and 12 home runs. Schwarber put up better numbers at the plate in 2021 than Marte (.266 batting average, .928 OPS, and 32 homers), but several experts expect Schwarber to DH more in the years to come.

The Red Sox’ made some moves this offseason before the lockout began early Wednesday morning. They signed veteran pitchers Michael Wacha, James Paxton, and Rich Hill but haven’t signed a position player yet. However, they did trade Hunter Renfroe for Jackie Bradley Jr. and prospects, plus J.D. Martinez picked up the option for the final year of his deal.

If Schwarber does sign somewhere other than Boston, the Red Sox won’t receive a compensation pick in return like they will for Eduardo Rodriguez. Because the Red Sox acquired Schwarber at the trade deadline, they weren’t able to give him the qualifying offer – which a player must receive in order for the team losing him to get a draft pick back.

The Red Sox, and every other team for that matter, will have some time to figure out what they want to offer Schwarber as teams can’t sign free agents during the lockout.