David Ortiz? Curt Schilling? Roger Clemens? Voter shares early Hall of Fame ballot

David Ortiz waves to the crowd.

David Ortiz has a chance to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but in one voter’s eyes, he’s not deserving at the moment.

MLB Network insider Jon Heyman left Ortiz off his official ballot, along with former Red Sox Roger Clemens, Manny Ramirez, Carl Crawford, and Jonathan Papelbon, among others.

Sent my Hall of Fame ballot today (Will provide explanations later. Many close calls.) pic.twitter.com/Fz5uGxLG1A — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 3, 2021

Heyman selected Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, Andruw Jones, Jeff Kent, and Scott Rolen. Voters can choose up to 10 players.

First-ballot Hall of Famers are rare but not unheard of. Seven players have received the honor since 2016, including Mariano Rivera – in the first unanimous vote ever – in 2019.

Heyman didn’t specify why he left Ortiz off, but he did say he “resisted supporting all steroid-linked/improved players” outside of Bonds. Ortiz reportedly tested positive for performance-enhancing substances in 2003, but it isn’t clear which substance he tested positive for. Ortiz has repeatedly denied that he ever used steroids.

I have resisted supporting all steroid-linked/improved players as I question the authenticity of their achievements but have made Bonds the 1 exception as the narrative that he didn’t use steroids until after at least 1998 is compelling. By then he had 3 MVPs and 7 top-5 finishes https://t.co/ZDbchN1EOD — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 4, 2021

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame will announce the results on Jan. 25. The induction ceremony is scheduled for July 24 in Cooperstown.

In 2021, no candidate received the necessary 75 percent of the vote to gain election to the Hall of Fame.