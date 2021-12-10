Red Sox Could Trevor Story sign with the Red Sox? Multiple experts believe it’s possible. "Maybe the Red Sox can give him a place to stay in 2022 until he gets back on his feet." Trevor Story has been a steady player for the Colorado Rockies. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

As long as Major League Baseball’s lockout lingers, teams aren’t allowed to make any trades or sign free agents.

If and when the lockout does eventually end, a flurry of moves will presumably follow. While the Red Sox don’t have any obvious or glaring holes, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is never shy and likely isn’t finished fine-tuning the roster.

One name to keep an eye on is powerful and versatile infielder Trevor Story. The free-agent Story, who has hit .272 with 158 home runs and 450 RBIs in six years with the Colorado Rockies, would be a natural fit in many ways. Typically a shortstop, Story could slide over to second base and potentially move back to short if Xander Bogaerts – who has a player option for 2023 – leaves following this season.

Sean McAdam of Boston Sports Journal said Story could fit in at either position.

MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported that the Red Sox have “at least checked in with Story.” He said the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners are also in the mix.

With fellow shortstops Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Javier Báez no longer in the picture, only Carlos Correa and Story remain among elite free agent shortstops. It appears unlikely that the Red Sox would pay Correa what he wants, but landing Story could be more financially feasible. MLB Trade Rumors projects a signing may be somewhere in the six-year, $126 million vicinity, or it’s possible he could join the Red Sox for one year and head elsewhere.

NBC Sports Boston’s John Tomase noted that Story was initially supposed to cash in this winter but instead struggled during a bumpy 2021 season. Middle infielders got “bleeping paid” last week, Tomase wrote, but Story wasn’t one of them.

Tomase said perhaps Semien and the Blue Jays showed that starting a talented shortstop at second base can yield fruitful results. Of course each situation is different, but it might be an ideal blueprint to follow.

Even if it’s only for a year, the Red Sox would likely benefit from having him around. Tomase believes the “stars could be aligning.”

“The way the offseason is shaking out, there’s at least a chance that Story loses this game of musical chairs,” Tomase wrote. “And if that’s the case, maybe the Red Sox can give him a place to stay in 2022 until he gets back on his feet.”