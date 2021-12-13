Red Sox David and Tiffany Ortiz announce they are no longer a couple after 25 years "We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together." David Ortiz and Tiffany Ortiz pose during the red carpet event prior to the Pedro Martinez Foundation Gala at Mandarin Oriental in Boston. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

David Ortiz and his wife Tiffany are no longer a couple, per a post on Tiffany’s Instagram.

“Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership,” she wrote. “We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children.”

The couple separated in 2013 and announced they planned to divorce, but they eventually reconciled and got back together. They have three children together.

In June 2020, Ortiz was involved in a dispute with the mother of his first child, Fary Almanzar Fernandez. The two obtained restraining orders against one another, and Ortiz told a Dominican news outlet that his son was involved in the conflict as well. A year prior, he survived a close-range gunshot to his back in Santo Domingo.

Ortiz joined the Red Sox in 2003 and became a fan favorite thanks in part to his clutch hitting, which helped the Red Sox claim their first World Series in generations in 2004. He spent 14 of his 20 MLB seasons with the Red Sox and compiled a lengthy list of impressive statistics, including 541 career homers. He is now an analyst for Fox Sports, and his appearance at the ALCS in Boston had fans at Fenway chanting (and booing fellow Fox Sports analyst Alex Rodriguez).

Ortiz appeared at the Sports Museum’s Tradition event on Wednesday, where he was asked about the pending Hall of Fame vote which will decide whether he gets in on his first ballot.

“There’s things in life you have no control over,” Ortiz said. “The only thing I have control over was the baseball bat when my turn shows up, you know what I’m saying? I think I did okay, and hopefully at some point it happens.”

Ortiz added that the pending vote “doesn’t take my sleep away.”