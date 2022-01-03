Red Sox Former Red Sox pitcher Jim Corsi discussed cancer diagnosis in emotional interview "That’s my message: Don’t wait."

Former Red Sox pitcher Jim Corsi recently sat down for an interview with WBZ-TV Sports Director Steve Burton to discuss his cancer diagnosis.

Corsi explained that he has stage four liver cancer and colon cancer. According to Burton, who is a friend of Corsi’s, the 10-year MLB veteran and Newton native “has not been given a long time to live.”

“I made a mistake when I was younger,” an emotional Corsi admitted. The mistake, he explained to Burton, was “not getting a colonoscopy.”

“I should have done it,” Corsi added. “If you’re out there, don’t wait. Don’t be stupid. I was a professional athlete and thought I was invincible, strong. You’re not. Cancer is not prejudiced to anybody.

Advertisement:

“That’s my message: Don’t wait,” said Corsi. “You don’t want to end up like this. If you get it soon enough, you’ll be alright.”

Asked if he’s afraid of dying, Corsi said he’s “at peace.”

“I know if I die, I’m moving to a better place,” he said. “That’s the number one thing, right. I feel sorry for everybody I’ll leave behind.”

Corsi pitched for five teams, including the Athletics and Red Sox, during his MLB career. He held a 1.88 ERA through 38.1 innings for the 1989 Athletics, who went on to win the World Series that season. From 1997-1999, Corsi pitched 147.2 innings as a Red Sox relief pitcher, posting a 3.35 ERA.

He also had an impact on his teammates beyond the game. One example is Dennis Eckersley, Corsi’s teammate in Oakland and Boston, who recently reached out.

“You got the most wonderful family in the world,” Eckersley told Corsi in a video call. “You’ve been gifted with that family. We’re all here for you. We love you.”