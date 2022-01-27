Red Sox Red Sox prospect Triston Casas discussed his ‘growing’ potential to hit for power "I know I’m plenty big and strong enough." Triston Casas during the gold medal game playing for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

In 22-year-old Triston Casas, the Red Sox have a young first baseman with serious potential as a power hitter.

The Florida native was selected 26th overall by Boston in the 2018 MLB Draft. He was ranked 19th in Baseball America’s recent overview of the top 100 prospects, and has flashed a penchant for home run hitting at times since then.

Notably, Casas was part of Team USA’s run to the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, swatting three home runs in six games.

Still, as he explained in a recent virtual press conference from the team’s JetBlue Park in Florida during a winter warmup program, Casas knows he has a ways to go to realize his full capability as a player.

Advertisement:

“I’m still not done growing physically and mentally,” Casas told reporters. “I think I still have a lot to fill out. Pretty much my whole career up until now, I’ve always chased on-base percentage as opposed to slugging percentage because I feel like on-base puts you in a good process to make contact, grind out at-bats, swing at good pitches. And I think that all leads toward the end result of wanting to slug, wanting to drive the ball. More importantly, to be a power hitter you shouldn’t have to try to hit home runs or try to make something happen.

“I know I’m plenty big and strong enough,” Casas continued. “I’m 6-foot-5, I weighed in earlier this week at 265 [pounds] just rolling out of bed. So I know I’m plenty big enough, I’m plenty strong enough, I’m more than capable enough to tap into that power. It’s just a matter of if I’m swinging at the right pitches in the right counts and mentally I’m engaged on what I’m trying to accomplish in the box.”

Advertisement:

Casas played a combined 86 games in 2021 at the Double-A and Triple-A levels, batting .279 with a .394 OBP and an .877 OPS. He totaled 14 home runs and 15 doubles with three triples.

Looking back at his 2021, Casas knows that his capacity as a hitter will only expand the more disciplined he becomes at the plate.

“I realized once I started to be a little more patient, draw more walks and just stop swinging at fringe pitches and stay toward the hitter’s zone as opposed to the strike zone, I was a lot better off.”