Red Sox Rockies reportedly ‘interested’ in Kyle Schwarber Schwarber arrived in Boston after a midseason trade in 2021. Kyle Schwarber after hitting a grand slam in Game 3 of the 2021 ALCS. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Though Major League Baseball’s 2022 season remains up in the air, speculation continues over current free agents.

One name that recently came up in a report was left-handed hitter Kyle Schwarber. According to Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post, the Rockies could try to sign the 28-year-old when the league’s lockout ends.

“He could be a designated hitter, play left field, or fill in at first base for the Rockies,” wrote Saunders. “I know that the Rockies are interested in Schwarber, but that doesn’t mean they will land him.”

Schwarber, who was traded to the Red Sox from the Nationals in July, 2021 for minor league pitcher Aldo Ramirez, hit .291 with a .435 OBP and a .957 OPS after arriving in Boston (a span of 41 games).

Following the Red Sox’ defeat in the American League Championship Series, Schwarber sounded like he was open to a return.

“This is definitely a clubhouse that I could see myself wanting to stay in,” he told reporters. “These guys are amazing. I said this, it’s two World Series teams going at it. This is a World Series clubhouse, and I would love to hopefully see if that opportunity comes back.”

Schwarber became a free agent in November after declining his 2022 mutual option worth $11.5 million.