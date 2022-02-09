Red Sox Jeremy Giambi, who last played in majors for Red Sox, dead at 47 Giambi played six seasons in the majors.

Former MLB outfielder and first baseman Jeremy Giambi, who spent six years in the majors and one with the Red Sox, was found dead in his parents’ house on Wednesday, per a statement from his agent.

Giambi was 47.

We mourn the loss of Jeremy Giambi, who spent six seasons in the major leagues, including 2003 with the Red Sox.



We send our heartfelt condolences to the Giambi family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6EBhHANpkB — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 10, 2022

Per ESPN, no other details regarding Giambi’s death were provided.

A college superstar, Giambi played for the Royals, Athletics, Phillies and Red Sox and finished with 52 career homers. He batted .283/.391/.450 with 12 home runs and 57 RBIs for the A’s in 2001 as the team made a run to the ALDS. In 2005, he and his brother Jason admitted to using steroids.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi,” the A’s said in a statement on Twitter. “We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends.”

“The Phillies are saddened to hear the news about Jeremy Giambi’s tragic passing,” the Phillies said. “Our condolences go out to his family during this very difficult time.”

Giambi batted .197/.342/.354 in his season with the Red Sox.