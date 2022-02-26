Red Sox Red Sox reportedly release prospect Brett Netzer after series of racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic tweets Netzer targeted Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom in several of his tweets. The Red Sox released a minor league player who sent out tweets attacking Black people and transgender people. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Red Sox released prospect Brett Netzer on Saturday after he sent several racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic tweets, The Athletic’s Chad Jennings reported and The Boston Globe‘s Alex Speier later confirmed.

Netzer’s tweets attacked Black Americans, transgender people, and Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

“chaim bloom is a bad actor,” Netzer wrote in his first of several tweets attacking Bloom. “dude went to hebrew school and studied the torah growing up but sold his soul to the sodom and race groups. good thing he is good at whatever he does in baseball.”

“is chaim bloom even jewish?? highly doubtful,” Netzer wrote in another tweet.

Advertisement:

Bloom is Jewish and keeps kosher. During his days as a Rays executive, he lived close to Tropicana Field in order to make Shabbat with his family on Friday nights. He also skipped the playoff-clinching game for the Rays in 2011 for Rosh Hashanah.

In his tweet attacking transgender people, Netzer wrote “any person who is secretly transgender, and their partner does not know, and sexual actions have taken place, is a rapist and a sexual molester. may God be the judge.”

In the following tweet, he attacked Black people.

“ive heard a lot of black people call themselves ‘kings’ in america,” Netzer wrote. “king of what? lol. i think its time black people go back to their roots and start to re-establish their true black culture- not the fake bullshit in america.”

Netzer admitted he was racist in another tweet, writing “i do sometimes make assumptions based on a persons race/ethnicity/culture.”

“ill go along with racist and homophobic, but anti-semitic? thats too far,” Netzer wrote in a tweet replying to the report that he had been released. “bloom is a hypocrite and an embarrassment to any torah-following jew.”

While several people speculated that Netzer was hacked, he confirmed he was behind the tweets and wrote “release me” over an image of his tweets attacking Bloom in an Instagram story.

Advertisement:

The Red Sox and Bloom haven’t publicly commented on Netzer’s tweets and his release.

Red Sox minor leaguer Brandon Celluci disavowed Netzer’s tweets.

“It’s safe to say Red Sox fans have been shocked by the comments of a former player,” Celluci wrote in a tweet. “I don’t speak for the organization, however I will say that player’s comments don’t reflect the reputation and standard we uphold. Our organization promotes respect and love for all, period.”

Netzer, 25, was selected by the Red Sox in the third round of the 2017 draft out of UNC Charlotte. A third baseman, Netzer last played in 2019. He had a .247 batting average with eight home runs in 130 games with the Portland Sea Dogs that season.

He didn’t play the last two seasons with the 2020 minor league season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Netzer was on the restricted list for the entire season in 2021 for unknown reasons.