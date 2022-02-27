Red Sox Red Sox reportedly have ‘no design nor desire’ to play anywhere other than Fenway Park "There has never been discussion of playing elsewhere." Fenway Park has hosted some of the most memorable games in baseball history. Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

The Red Sox view Fenway Park as a place with no expiration date, principal owner John Henry and chief operating officer Jonathan Gilula said in a recent interview with The Athletic.

“There has never been discussion of playing elsewhere,” Gilula told The Athletic’s Chad Jennings and Jen McCaffrey.

Gilula noted that those involved have made concerted efforts and invested several hundred million dollars over the past 20 years to preserve and protect Fenway.

“That significant investment has been made and will continue to be made with the intention of Fenway Park remaining viable for generations to enjoy,” Gilula said.

Henry echoed those thoughts and said Fenway has “only gotten better over the years.” He said those running the team “deeply feel its history every day” and that it gets more exciting to work there every year with the annual improvements they make each offseason.

Advertisement:

“There is no design nor desire to play anywhere else,” Henry told The Athletic.