Red Sox Red Sox will play season opener on the road vs. Yankees on April 7 MLB's lockout ended on Thursday, salvaging a 162-game season. The Boston Red Sox celebrate after beating the New York Yankees 6-2 in the American League Wild Card game. Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Baseball is back, and its biggest rivalry between the Red Sox and Yankees will be the season opener.

On Thursday, the league announced that the players union and owners came to an agreement on a new CBA — ending a lockout which threatened to shave games off the schedule.

Instead, per ESPN, the two sides came together to end a 99-day owner-imposed lockout. The players got significant increases on minimum salaries as well as progress on the competitive balance tax threshold, while owners got a number of advantages as well as the opportunity to make rule changes over the next 45 days.

The league’s announcement finalized the first game of the season as Red Sox vs. Yankees on April 7, with the first pitch at 1:05 p.m.

After a three-game series against the Yankees, the Red Sox travel to Detroit for a three-game series against the Tigers, who now employ former Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez.

The Red Sox’s home opener will take place on April 15 against the Twins — a three game series followed by a three-game series against the Blue Jays.

Spring training is scheduled to start March 18, but per MLB, the current spring training schedule will be revised. Regular-season games that were scheduled from March 31 to April 6 will be rescheduled.