Red Sox Jose Iglesias reportedly agrees to deal with the Rockies

José Iglesias is leaving the Red Sox for a second time.

The veteran shortstop has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rockies, The Athletic’s Nick Groke reported Saturday. The deal is worth $5 million, according to MLB insider Mike Rodriguez.

Iglesias ended up being a key piece for the Red Sox last season in the regular season’s home stretch after signing with them in September following his release from the Angels. He started 17 of the final 23 games of the regular season (14 at second base, three at shortstop), posting a .356/.406/.508 slashline with a homer and seven RBIs.

Even though he played well at the end of the season, Iglesias didn’t play in the Red Sox’ playoff run because he was ineligible for the postseason due to his late-season signing.

The Red Sox were among the few teams showing interest in signing Iglesias before he agreed to a deal with the Rockies, according to Rodriguez.

With Iglesias gone, the Red Sox’ situation as second base remains unclear. Kiké Hernández, who started 45 games at second base last season, could be in line to start more games at second this season after the Red Sox traded for Jackie Bradley Jr. in December. Christian Arroyo, who was the Red Sox’ starting second baseman during the playoffs, is still on the roster and could be a logical fit to start at second following his decent 2021 season.

They could make an interesting move on the free-agent market to help address the need. After signing Iglesias, the Rockies won’t re-sign shortstop Trevor Story, according to Groke. Boston could potentially sign Story and move Xander Bogaerts over to second and make him the starting second baseman. Or they could go big-game hunting and sign shortstop Carlos Correa, who’s viewed as the top free agent on the market, and do the same thing with Bogaerts.

Iglesias is the third Red Sox player from the 2021 team to depart in free agency this offseason. Starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez signed a five-year deal with the Detroit Tigers in November and pitcher Martin Perez reportedly agreed to a deal with the Texas Rangers on Friday.