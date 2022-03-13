Red Sox Adam Ottavino reportedly not returning to Red Sox, agrees to deal with Mets The Red Sox reportedly agreed to deals with two relievers on Sunday. Adam Ottavino will be taking his Red Sox cap off for a Mets one. Photo by Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

While the Red Sox have reportedly added multiple bullpen arms on Sunday, they say goodbye to another.

Reliever Adam Ottavino has agreed to a deal with the Mets, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman reported Sunday, returning the Brooklyn native back to New York. The deal is worth $4 million with $1 million in performance bonuses, Sherman added.

Ottavino, 36, was traded to the Red Sox from the Yankees prior to the 2021 season with one year left on his contract. Ottavino ended up being the Red Sox’ most-used reliever in 2021, appearing in 69 games. He had a 7-3 record with a 4.21 ERA during the regular season.

After pitching just one shutout inning in the Red Sox’ four-game series win over the Rays in the ALDS, Ottavino made four appearances in the ALCS against the Astros. He gave up just one run over three innings pitched.

Ottavino isn’t the first arm from the Red Sox bullpen to depart this offseason. Martín Pérez reportedly agreed to a deal with the Rangers on Friday. To help offset Ottavino and Perez leaving, the Red Sox reportedly agreed to deals with relievers Jake Diekman and Matt Strahm on Sunday. However, both pitchers are lefties, making it possible the Red Sox could still add a right-handed reliever to replace Ottavino’s innings.

In addition to Ottavino and Perez, starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and shortstop Jose Iglesias have also left the Red Sox via free agency this offseason. Rodriguez agreed to a five-year deal with the Tigers in November and Iglesias reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Rockies on Saturday.