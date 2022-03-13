Red Sox Red Sox reportedly agree to deal with reliever Matt Strahm Strahm pitched for the Padres for the last four seasons. Matt Strahm pitched in just six games in the 2021 season. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Red Sox have made their first move since the lockout ended on Thursday.

Boston has agreed to a deal with left-handed reliever Matt Strahm, FanSided’s Robert Murray reported Sunday. The contract is a one-year deal worth $3 million, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Strahm, 30, pitched for the San Diego Padres for the last four seasons. He only made six appearances in 2021 as he recovered from patellar tendon surgery on his right knee from the previous offseason. He gave up six earned runs over 6 2/3 innings pitched during the 2021 season.

Prior to the 2021 season, Strahm made appearances in roughly a quarter of the Padres’ games over the course of the season. In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, he made 19 appearances out of the bullpen, going 0-1 with a 2.61 ERA.

Strahm began the 2019 season as a starter for the Padres. But that experiment lasted roughly half the season because Strahm went 3-7 with a 5.29 ERA over 16 starts. He did find more success as a reliever that year, going 3-4 with a 3.27 ERA over 30 appearances. Strahm was also effective coming out of the bullpen in 2018, going 3-4 with a 2.05 ERA over 41 games.

Strahm began his career with the Kansas City Royals, who selected him in the 21st round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in July 2016, pitching for the Royals for the remainder of that season. Strahm remained in the majors when the 2017 season began, but his season was cut short in early July when he suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee. Later in that month, the Royals traded Strahm to the Padres as part of a six-player deal. Despite being a starter in the minor leagues, Strahm only started in three games over his two seasons with the Royals.

The Red Sox’ signing of Strahm is the fourth notable signing they’ve made this offseason. Prior to the lockout, they signed starting pitchers Michael Wacha, Rich Hill, and James Paxton. When the lockout ended, Boston was roughly $26.3 million under the $230 million competitive balance tax threshold. If the reported value of $3 million for Strahm’s deal is correct, the Red Sox will still have roughly $23 million to spend for the 2022 season before reaching the tax level.