Red Sox still reportedly in the mix for outfielder Seiya Suzuki

Japan's Seiya Suzuki during the 2020 Summer Olympics. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The sweepstakes for Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki are reportedly heating up, and the Red Sox are still in the game. For now.

MLB Network’s John Heyman reported Monday afternoon the Sox are among one of six major teams with strong chances to sign the star outfielder. The others include the San Diego Padres (whom Suzuki just visited), Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, and Chicago Cubs.

Before the MLB lockout, the Red Sox were reported to be the favorites to sign the 27-year-old outfielder, but no deal was reached before the stoppage. Since then, little has been heard stateside about the pursuit of Suzuki, though a Japanese publication apparently said Suzuki had chosen to sign with the Padres.

While the Padres are in hard on all-around OF talent Seiya Suzuki, word is all these teams remain in the running: Dodgers, Red Sox, Giants, Mariners, Cubs, more. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 14, 2022

Earlier on Monday, Boston’s chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom wouldn’t comment on any negotiations with Suzuki but maintained the team was committed to exploring talent additions before the 2022 season begins.

“I don’t think we should worry about the size or the ‘Q’ factor or the splashiness of the move,” Bloom said. “We should be trying to use all our resources to be as great as we can every year, whatever that means. Certainly, the more flexibility you have, the more options you can consider. That’s part of why that flexibility is important because it does give you access to the whole menu.”